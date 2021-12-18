‘She’s Going to Go Further Than I Did in Less Time’: Halle Berry Lauds Zendaya as Hollywood’s Next Big Act

Halle Berry believes Hollywood’s next big act is former Disney star-turned fashion icon Zendaya.

Berry, who is a trailblazer in her own right, praised the former “K.C. Undercover” actress for the strides she has made in her career, and the ways she is evolving as an actress who is both “talented” and “wildly beautiful.”

Halle Berry and Zendaya Photo: @halleberry, @zendaya/Instagram

“She’s going to write, direct and go further than I did in less time,” she said of the budding star. And when it comes to the class of younger Black actresses rising to the top and pushing the boundaries of diversity, Zendaya checks that box too. For her leading role on HBO’s hit show “Euphoria,” Zendaya made history as the youngest woman to win an Emmy for Best Actress in a drama series at the 2020 awards show.

“I’m hopeful that the younger generations, the ones coming behind me, will be able to take the ball that I leave them and carry it even farther,” said Halle while speaking with Variety about the success she has experienced as a Black woman in entertainment.

Twenty years ago, Halle made industry history when she became the first Black woman to win Best Actress at the Oscars for her role in “Monster’s Ball.” As glorious as the win has been, Halle has expressed feeling heartache as she remains the first and only, despite the crop of qualified actresses who have been nominated in that very category since 2002.

“I would have hoped that in 20 years, there would have been others that would be beside me,” said Halle earlier this year. Maybe one day in the future Zendaya will join the “Bruised” director and star as a victor in that very coveted category. Halle certainly believes the “Malcolm and Marie” star has what it takes.

“She’s brave, not afraid to take chances, authentic and wildly beautiful,” added Halle, while praising the actress. “She’s not afraid not to be beautiful. I see her as an actress who will fight to be greater than her beauty. She’s not relying on it. She’s working hard as an actor, and she will take risks. I think she will surprise us along the way.”

Like Halle, the 25-year-old is already a champion for diversity in the industry and hopes her career will leave an imprint as proof. “If I ever do become a filmmaker, I know that the leads of my films will always be black women,” said Zendaya.