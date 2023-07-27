'She is going to kill me': Witness says Bristol wharf murder victim cried out for help

The day after Memorial Day, Maria Butler and her nephews were in her car near Lions Park in Bristol waiting for a text message from their mother that she was coming to get them after an appointment.

Never could she have imagined that two months later she would be in a courtroom testifying about how she saw a man killed that morning.

Butler was the lone prosecution witness Wednesday morning in the preliminary hearing for Sammar Khan, a 40-year-old Bristol Township mother of four charged with the May 30 murder of her estranged, unarmed husband at the Delaware River-front park in the borough.

Sammar Khan, of Levittown, entering the Court of Common Pleas of Bucks County Magisterial District 07-1-02 in Bristol on Tuesday, July 26, 2023.

Levittown mom charged in Bristol murder Levittown mom charged in fatal Bristol Borough shooting of husband at wharf

In emotional testimony, Butler offered the first detailed account of what took place immediately before, and after, Khan allegedly shot Faisal Iqbal, 39, of Bristol Township, at least five times —,the last three at point-blank range while he was on the ground injured by previous shots.

Butler testified that she and her nephews were in her car shortly after 10 a.m. when she noticed a man and woman arguing inside a car parked near hers.

Eventually the couple, later identified as Khan and Iqbal, got out of the car along with a child, later identified as their 5-year-old son. They also had a small dog with them, which is what caught Butler’s eye.

The couple, child and dog started walking toward the river, where Butler lost sight of them. She next saw them about 15 to 20 minutes later, as they walked back to the parking lot, she testified.

The man was slightly ahead of the woman and holding the dog. The child was trailing behind the couple.

County detectives are examining a dark grey Toyota sedan parked near the shooting scene in Lions Park at the Bristol wharf on May 30, 2023.

When they got back to the car, the man put the dog inside, and they walked back toward the river. She watched as the couple sat on large rocks and appeared to be talking. The boy was playing nearby, she said.

Another half hour passed when she saw the couple with the child following behind them head back toward the parking lot. A loud popping sound caught her attention, Butler said.

Story continues

She looked over and she saw Khan holding a gun, she said.

The man she was with started running. The boy followed behind him. He was screaming.

“Help me. She is going to kill me,” Butler said, repeating the man’s words.

Immediately she dialed 911, but Khan fired two or three shots and the man fell to the ground near a park bench, Butler said.

“She is shooting and shooting. I was afraid she’d kill the kid, too,” Butler said through choking tears, her body shaking and breathing labored.

District Court Judge Frank Peranteau called a five-minute recess so Butler could compose herself before she continued.

Everyone in the park started running after the first gunshot, Butler said. She screamed for someone to help, but no one did, she said.

She watched as the woman with the gun walked over to where the man fell and fired three more times into him. Afterwards, the woman grabbed the boy and appeared to call someone on a cellphone.

“I saw all the blood,” Butler said as she started shaking again. “I told them to help him. Everybody started running. Nobody helped him.”

Sammar Khan, of Levittown, entering the Court of Common Pleas of Bucks County Magisterial District 07-1-02 in Bristol on Tuesday, July 26, 2023.

Neighbors, documents suggest abuse Is Bristol murder suspect cold-blooded killer or abused wife? What neighbors, records say.

During Butler’s testimony Khan kept her head down and repeatedly pulled her long hair out of her face.

No motive has been released for the shooting, though Iqbal had recently filed for divorce and custody of the couple’s children. The couple married in 2012 and have lived apart since 2021, according to court records.

Khan’s attorney claims his client was a battered spouse who feared her husband. Court records show Khan had an active protection from abuse order against Iqbal, and he was jailed last year for violating it.

There was no testimony at the Wednesday hearing about the domestic violence allegations.

Khan allegedly told police the couple was at the park to discuss their relationship and the meeting did not go well and she killed Iqbal shortly before 11 a.m.

Police recovered a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun at the scene that she allegedly used.

After shooting her husband, police allege Khan called her boyfriend, told him what she did, and asked him to pick up her son. The couple had three children together and Khan has a teenage son from a previous relationship.

Following the nearly two-hour preliminary hearing, Peranteau held Khan for trial on all charges including first-degree murder. She remains in custody.

More on the murder of Faisal Ibqal Court documents offer additional details of abuse against Bristol Township murder suspect

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Levittown mom held for trial in murder of husband at Bristol wharf