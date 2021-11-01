‘She Gonna Invite Him to the Red Table’: Future Says He Wants to ‘Hang with Jada’ After the Actress Talks About Sex Life with Will Smith

Rapper Future wants to “hang out” with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Future, who is known for having toxic behavior and lyrics when it comes to women, reposted a meme referring to Pinkett Smith’s husband, Will Smith. It reads, “Will Smith needs to start hanging with Future.” Above the quote, he wrote, “I rather hang with Jada #respectfully.”

(L) Future says he wants to hang with Jada Pinkett Smith (R) amid latest news about her relationship with husband Will. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Prince Williams /Wireimage

He also took it a step further by making new sweatshirts with the words “I rather hang with Jada” written on the back. Reacting to the repost, fans wrote, “She gonna invite him to the red table,” “Future really a menace yo,” and “Toxic king undefeated.”

This comes after Pinkett-Smith and her guest Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about their sex lives on Pinkett Smith’s most recent episode of her show “Red Table Talk.” The “Set It Off” actress was later dragged on social media after the episode aired, but not because of what she actually said. Instead, people criticized her based on the headlines and their interpretation of what she said.

“Jada Pinkett Smith explains why it’s hard to maintain a healthy bedroom life with husband Will Smith” and, “Jada Pinkett Smith Tells Gwyneth Paltrow Why It’s Hard to Maintain a Sex Life With Will Smith” were just a couple of the headlines from different outlets.

Future reacts to meme about Will Smith and Jada. (Photo: @theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram)

Many fans quickly made comments about how the Smiths need to divorce and how Pinkett Smith continues to embarrass the “Men In Black” actor.

However, many did not hear what she actually said, which was, “The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex.” The 50-year-old said expecting your partner to automatically know what you like in the bedroom without discussing it is “a huge pitfall.”

“You tell me what you need. Tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same…I really try. It’s uncomfortable, but it’s deeply healthy, and I think around sex, because it’s something that we don’t talk about and there’s so much fantasy around it.”

Once she caught wind of her public dragging, Pinkett Smith took to her own Twitter on Oct. 27 and clarified her statement. “Only because I got time today. Stop making up headlines. Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves. Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you.”

Last year, the mother of two admitted to having an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina, despite her and Smith being married. This and the fact that Pinkett Smith always talks about and gets emotional about the loss of her dear friend Tupac Shakur, a rapper who was shot and killed in 1996, makes fans skeptical about her marriage to Smith, and some believe they should no longer be together.