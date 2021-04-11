She got $1.2 million by mistake — then bought a car and a house, Louisiana cops say

Simone Jasper
·2 min read
A Louisiana woman who was supposed to get $82.56 instead received $1.2 million by mistake — and refused to give it back, officials said.

Instead, 33-year-old Kelyn Spadoni used some of that money to buy a new house and car, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said, according to multiple news outlets.

Spadoni, a Harvey resident, was fired from her job as a 911 dispatcher after she was accused of theft, bank fraud and “illegal transmission of monetary funds” in connection with the case, nola.com reported Friday.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment on Sunday. No attorney information was listed for Spadoni.

Spadoni had opened an account with Charles Schwab before a software upgrade led the financial company to transfer her much more money than it intended in February, according to federal court documents.

The company said it was supposed to give Spadoni $82.56 but ended up putting more than $1.2 million in her Fidelity account.

But when Charles Schwab tried to tell the 33-year-old about the error, she ignored calls and emails, the court documents say.

The company in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday accused Spadoni of not giving the money back even though she had signed a document agreeing that she was required to return overpayments.

Fidelity reportedly told Charles Schwab that it couldn’t pay back the extra money because it wasn’t available.

Spadoni is accused of moving the money to another account and spending some of it on a new house and car, news outlets reported.

“By her conduct, Spadoni has made it clear she does not intend to return the mistakenly transferred funds to Schwab,” the lawsuit said. “By removing the funds from her Fidelity Account and/or by investing it in other assets, Spadoni intentionally has inhibited Schwab’s ability to reclaim the mistakenly transferred funds.”

Authorities and Charles Schwab have been able to recover about 75% of the money that was given to Spadoni by accident, WVUE reported Friday. Spadoni was arrested and taken to the Jefferson Parish jail, just outside of New Orleans, according to the TV station.

