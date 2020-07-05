She got punched in the face while on the bed next to her 4-year-old, mother told cops

A Vero Beach area woman told Indian River County Sheriff’s Office deputy that her live-in boyfriend stopped pinning her to the bed only to punch her in the face.

Holly Seeton’s 4-year-old girl was laying on bed at the time, a deputy put in an arrest report — and backed up Seeton’s story.

Brandon Kormanec, 29, said he didn’t punch Seeton. What the deputy described as an “extremely swollen” top lip and “dried blood around her lips” Kormanec credited to “a pimple.”

The report says Seeton claimed Monday morning’s IRCSO domestic disturbance visit to the home, the third in eight days, began with Kormanec waking her up to argue about the June 28 disturbance. All that noise awakened her daughter, also asleep on the bed.

Seeton described the 5-foot-9, 190-pound Kormanec jumping onto her stomach, then putting a two-handed hold on her throat before letting go for a punch to the mouth.

“Seeton’s 4-year-old daughter also stated she saw Kormanec hit her mother in the face,” the report stated.

Kormanec posted $2,500 bond after being arrested on a charge of misdemeanor battery. In February, he finished 14 months in prison for a trafficking in stolen property and giving false information to a pawnbroker.

