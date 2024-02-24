“She had demons:” Gwinnett County woman charged with child’s murder believed girl was possessed

Disturbing new details emerged in a Gwinnett County courtroom about the murder of an 8-year-old girl.

In court, the lead detective in the case told the judge that the girl’s parents believed the child was possessed by demons.

“She had demons due to being born out of wedlock,” Detective Angela Carter with the Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit told the court during a preliminary hearing on Friday.

Natelia Barros was charged with the murder of her stepdaughter Syra Barros.

“She said she went too far,” she added.

According to Gwinnett County police, after Barros beat her stepdaughter inside their Bethlehem home, she called her husband Cledir Barros.

“She had struck her between 10 to 20 times with a kitchen rolling pin,” said Lead detective Angela Carter

Carter testified that Cledir Barros told Natelia Barros to pray and that he was on his way back home.

When he arrived, Syra Barros was dead.

Cledir Barros’ attorney pushed back and argued that her client previously told his wife to stop hurting Syra Barros.

“Him telling her no more corporal punishment,” Tracy Drake said.

The judge determined that there is enough evidence to move the case forward to superior court.

“Find that there is sufficient evidence on a probable cause standard,” said Chief Magistrate Court Judge, Kristina Bloom.

