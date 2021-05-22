'She had to hold her little boy as he died': 6-year-old's family, California police seeking shooter in road rage death

Christine Fernando, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Hours after police say a 6-year-old boy was fatally shot in a Southern California road rage incident on Friday, his sister tearfully pleaded for the public's help as police continued to search for the shooter.

The boy, identified by family as Aiden Leos, was sitting in the backseat of his mother's car when another driver shot and killed him, authorities said. Aiden was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The Kindergartener was being driven to school by his mother when the shooting happened.

Alexis Cloonan, the boy's sister, said Aiden told his mother, "Mommy, my tummy hurts" after he was shot, according to a Fox 11 Los Angeles livestream of a Friday news conference. His mother saw blood on the boy's stomach and noticed him start to turn blue.

"And that was the last time my mom saw him alive," Cloonan said.

Cloonan called Aiden "a rare toddler" and said he would call her "sissy" and come into her room to tell her she was beautiful and that he loved her.

"He's only 6, and he was so sweet," she said. "He was very, very loving boy, so please help us find who did this to him."

Cloonan said her mother is "very distraught."

"She had to hold her little boy as he died," she said.

A GoFundMe page organized to help Aiden's mother pay for burial costs and replace her car has garnered more than $47,000 in donations.

The boy's uncle, John J. Cloonan III, said at the press conference that photos show a bullet shot through the truck and hit Aiden.

Police investigators walk along the closed northbound lanes of the 55 freeway south of Chapman Avenue looking for evidence following a shooting, Friday, May 21, 2021 in Orange, Calif. A 6-year-old boy seated in the backseat of his mother&#x002019;s car on a Southern California freeway was shot to death by another motorist on Friday, authorities said.
Police investigators walk along the closed northbound lanes of the 55 freeway south of Chapman Avenue looking for evidence following a shooting, Friday, May 21, 2021 in Orange, Calif. A 6-year-old boy seated in the backseat of his mother’s car on a Southern California freeway was shot to death by another motorist on Friday, authorities said.

"You have no idea what you took from us today...You took her boy away," he said. "And this boy was full of love and joy and laughter."

"My nephew's dead," he added. "We're never going to be full again."

A California Highway Patrol officer described the shooting to KTLA-TV as an "isolated road rage incident between the mom and another driver."

The CHP asked for assistance from any drivers who were near where the shooting occurred between 7:55 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. on the northbound side of State Route 55 in the city of Orange, about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles. The freeway was shut down for hours following the shooting as investigators searched for evidence.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California road rage shooting: 6-year-old's family seeks shooter

Recommended Stories

  • Officers shoot and kill suspect after report of road rage

    Police say they were talking to a man and woman who claimed they were fleeing a road rage incident, when the suspect walked up and pulled out a gun.

  • A 6-year-old boy was fatally shot while his mother was driving on a California freeway. Authorities are looking for suspected 'road rage' shooter.

    The incident occurred on 55 Freeway in Orange, California Friday morning. Police are looking for the suspects involved, according to local reports.

  • Boy, 6, killed in apparent road-rage shooting in Southern California

    The boy was in the back seat of a car driven by his mother when he was shot on the 55 freeway in Orange County on Friday morning.

  • Sadie Robertson Says 'Pain Is Real' 1 Week After Giving Birth: 'Still in the Healing Process'

    Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff welcomed their first child — daughter Honey James Huff — earlier this month

  • Three women arrested after grandfather, 72, dies in 'parking dispute’ outside home

    Another man was previously arrested on suspicion of murder.

  • Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Saint, 5, Tested Positive for COVID: 'Trying Not to Freak Anybody Out'

    In a teaser for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian says she was "really worried" about the diagnosis

  • Bull drops showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron and costar Freddy Rodriguez following workplace investigation

    The CBS drama's reputation was first tarnished after ex-star Eliza Dushku alleged harassment by Michael Weatherly in 2018

  • Here are the five warning signs you have to watch for with this deadly skin cancer

    Though less common than other types of skin cancer such as basal cell carcinoma or squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer.

  • CNN Fired Rick Santorum for Racist, Pro-Colonization Comments

    KENA BETANCURCNN finally fired Rick Santorum, nearly a month after the former Pennsylvania Senator made racist, pro-colonization comments about Native Americans at an event for young conservatives. The Huffington Post first reported this news.“We birthed a nation from nothing, I mean nothing was here,” Santorum said on April 26. “I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”CNN's Rick Santorum: "We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture" pic.twitter.com/EMxOEYDbg7— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 26, 2021 His words were swiftly condemned by the National Congress of American Indians and Illuminative, a nonprofit that challenges harmful stereotypes of Indigenous peoples. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary, told Huffington Post his comments were “unfortunate.”“Perhaps we haven’t done a good job of educating Americans about Indian history, because Native American history truly is American history,” Haaland added.Santorum, a political commentator on CNN, later told Chris Cuomo that he “misspoke,” but did not apologize for what he said. A CNN senior executive told The Huffington Post that “leadership wasn’t particularly satisfied with that appearance,” and that “none of the anchors wanted to book him.” Santorum’s contract, the exec added, “quietly” ended this week.Don Lemon, another CNN anchor, told Cuomo the interview made him “furious.”“Did he actually think it was a good idea for him to come on television and try to whitewash the whitewash that he whitewashed? It was horrible and insulting and I apologize to the viewers who were insulted by this,” Lemon said.Chris Cuomo, it should be noted, is also under CNN-related public scrutiny this week after The Washington Post revealed he had consulted with his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, on how to respond to recent allegations of sexual harassment from female staffers. CNN told the outlet it would not penalize Cuomo for the ethical breech.On Thursday, as The Huffington Post noted, Indigenous groups and Hollywood activists embarked on a “day of action” to encourage CNN to #RemoveRick. Notable names tied to this initiative were Joaquin Phoenix, Ed Helms, Sarah Silverman, Piper Perabo, and Mark Ruffalo.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The Real Reason 'Last Man Standing' Got Canceled

    Well, this will certainly surprise fans ...

  • Princess Diana and the BBC Panorama interview that changed everything: Why was it so controversial?

    Diana hadn’t just agreed to talk on primetime TV, she was sharing her secrets with the world. Sophie Gallagher asks why the interview still seems shocking 25 years later

  • Queen Elizabeth honored Prince Philip by wearing scarab brooch he gifted her 55 years ago

    Queen Elizabeth also wore the brooch for her and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary portraits in 2017.

  • US seizes $90,000 from insurrectionist who sold footage of Ashli Babbitt's fatal shooting to news outlets

    John Earle Sullivan, who claimed to be at the Capitol riot as a "documentarian," sold footage of Ashli Babbitt's fatal shooting to news outlets.

  • Tensions rise at Irish border over EU inspectors with a finger in too many pies

    “Burdensome” checks on supermarket pork pies and ham by European Union inspectors risks exacerbating tensions in Northern Ireland, a Cabinet minister has said, calling for the EU to demonstrate common sense. Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, warns that the damage caused by the EU’s “unilateral move to put a hard border on the island of Ireland for vaccine exports in January cannot be overstated”. Ministers are increasingly worried about the way that the European Union is enforcing checks when goods move from Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The checks under the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol, signed as part of the terms of the UK’s exit from the EU, are meant to stop goods crossing the EU’s border into the Republic of Ireland. However, the UK Government has complained that the EU is carrying out 20 per cent of its external border checks at the so-called “sea border” in the Irish Sea. Calling on the EU to “listen to and take into account the experience of people and businesses”, Mr Lewis says that EU checks were now so extreme that supermarket chain Sainsbury's has difficulties sending its goods to its own shops in Northern Ireland – even though there are no Sainsbury's stores in Ireland. “At the moment a big supermarket, like Sainsbury’s, cannot send a box of pork pies or packet of ham from one of its stores in England, Wales or Scotland to another branch in Northern Ireland without going through a burdensome regime of checks and processes to allow it to cross the Irish Sea,” he says. “In theory, this is to make sure that there is no risk of 'non-compliant' goods ending up in the EU’s single market, via Northern Ireland. Except Sainsbury’s does not have any stores in the Republic of Ireland – so such checks are unnecessary. “They are attempting to mitigate a risk that does not exist. The sooner the EU is able to find new solutions and embrace a more pragmatic approach the better.” He adds: “It is our hope that the EU will embrace a more constructive approach to the Protocol so that it can support the peace process, be implemented in the proportionate way that we always intended, and ensure the people of Northern Ireland can continue to see the benefits of continued prosperity and stability. That is the only way it can be sustained. “I would urge the EU to take the proportionate, risk-based approach that is needed so that we can all look forward to a more positive and optimistic future for the whole of Northern Ireland – one that fully embraces all that it has to offer the rest of the UK and the world.” War of words with Dublin Mr Lewis’s comments came as a war of words broke out with Dublin, with ministers incensed by a report from respected RTE journalist Tony Connelly that the UK was “dangerously fuelling tensions” in the province. In a column on Saturday, Mr Connelly wrote: “The view in Dublin is that UK rhetoric is dangerously fuelling tensions, and raising expectations that the Protocol will be ditched or radically changed.” He added: “Warning about violence during the loyalist marching season is a subtler part of the message. David Frost, the UK’s Brexit minister, told the House of Commons European Scrutiny Committee on Monday: ‘We all know that the late spring and summer in Northern Ireland can sometimes be turbulent. Such rhetoric is seasoning the pot that unionism is stirring.’” A government official said these suggestions were “just not true. We have always wanted to ensure that changes and any mitigations were made precisely to take the sting out of growing loyalist agitation and anger, rather than for any selfish or narrow political gain”. The official added: “We are definitely of the view that that has undermined broader support for the Good Friday Agreement. The Irish government has talked up the prospect of violence for a very long time and we are now left to deal with the consequences of that.” The official added that there was “still a lot of anger across Northern Ireland but particularly in unionist and loyalist communities” about the way Irish ministers had suggested border posts on the island of Ireland would raise tensions. In 2018, at the height of the Brexit talks, then-Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar warned EU leaders that a return to a hard border would threaten a return to violence in Northern Ireland.

  • Scientists shot tardigrades out of a gun at more than 2,000 mph to see if the critters could survive

    A spacecraft carrying tardigrades crash landed on the moon in 2019. In a new study, scientists set out to test whether the creatures survived.

  • Trump turns on his own party and labels Republicans who don’t want to talk about Arizona ‘weak and stupid’

    Trump has critiqued Republicans, such as Representative Liz Cheney, for their disinterest in Arizona vote recount on conservative media

  • The founder of JetBlue is finally launching his new airline this month with 39 routes and $39 fares - but it won't be JetBlue 2.0

    Breeze Airways will have some of the comforts that JetBlue is famous for but customers can expect to pay extra for bags and seat assignments.

  • Democratic senators appear to resist calling on Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire: 'That's up to him'

    Democrats face a court with a 6-3 conservative majority, with abortion rights and gun laws on the line in a highly polarized political environment.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she's attending therapy and learning to 'slow down' after Capitol riot

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said members of Congress effectively "served in war" during the January 6 riot.

  • Marco Rubio slams the proposed January 6 commission as 'a partisan joke' that's 'about damaging Republicans'

    Legislation for a bipartisan commission to probe the deadly January 6 insurrection, is currently "designed" to hurt Republicans, Rubio said.