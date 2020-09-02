She had just gotten released from jail. Scratches on cops’ cars sent her back in

A Miami-Dade County woman who had just been released from jail in the Florida Keys Monday afternoon found herself right back behind bars after deputies say she vandalized several cars parked outside the county courthouse.

Amparo Bernier, 47, is being held on a $110,000 bond on four counts of felony property damage and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

Deputies say she scratched four cars in the Plantation Key courthouse parking lot with a rusty piece of metal.

One of the cars was an unmarked Monroe County Sheriff’s Office car, two belonged to deputies stationed at the courthouse and the other was assigned to an investigator with the State Attorney’s Office, according to the arrest report.

The arresting officer, Deputy Jamie Miller, said he saw Bernier outside of the courthouse pacing. She had just been released from jail on a felony evidence-destroying charge related to her husband’s driving under the influence arrest the day before.

What happened in that case was not immediately clear. The Florida Highway Patrol, the arresting agency in the DUI, did not immediately respond to questions about the arrest.

Miller wrote in the report that Bernier was angry that she had not received all of her property deputies confiscated from her after her arrest and that her husband had posted bond but had not yet been released from jail.

A deputy working inside the courthouse told Miller that she saw Bernier on security camera footage shortly after 4 p.m. acting suspiciously in the parking lot and squatting near cars with something in her hand.

Miller and the deputy checked the cars and saw they were damaged. One deputy’s Lexus had an X carved on one door and a V scratched into the other door, Miller wrote.

Another deputy’s Toyota 4-Runner was scratched from the front fender to the rear quarter panel, according to the report.

The unmarked squad car was marked with a scratched X on the passenger side door. And the State Attorney’s Office car was scratched on both sides, the report states.

Miller said the camera footage showed Bernier drop an object in a trash can in the parking lot. Deputies looked in the trash and found a rusty piece of metal, according to Miller’s report.

Deputies estimate the total cost of the damage to the cars was around $7,600.