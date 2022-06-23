'She had to watch her mother kill her little brother': Trial begins for mom accused in toddler's death

A grieving mother sat in the courtroom as prosecutors said she made her daughters watch their toddler brother starve to death over several months amid screams of pain.

Opening arguments began Thursday after jury selection consumed all of Wednesday in the downtown Fort Myers Lee County Courthouse.

The trial in Ezra O'Leary's Sept. 27, 2019, death before Judge Bruce E. Kyle is scheduled to run through next week. Testimony is expected to include the Department of Children and Families staff; first responders; medical examiners; and local first responders, among others.

Assistant State Attorney Sara Miller and Francine Donnorummo, Special Victims Unit chief at the State Attorney's Office, are prosecuting the case.

A Lee County Grand Jury indicted Sheila O'Leary, 38, and her husband, Ryan Patrick O'Leary, 33, on six charges related to the starvation and lack-of-care death of the toddler named Ezra — first-degree murder; aggravated child abuse; aggravated manslaughter; child abuse; and two counts of child neglect.

Defendant Sheila O’Leary listens to a member of her council during the trial of Sheila O’Leary, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Lee County Clerk of Court in Fort Myers, Fla.O’Leary and her husband, Patrick Ryan O’Leary, are accused of the death of their months-old baby due to malnutrition.

She's being tried separate from her husband. She's remained in Lee County Jail since her 2019 arrest.

Autopsy findings determined that the boy's death was caused by complications of malnutrition, including dehydration, microsteatosis of liver and slight edema (swelling) of hands, feet and lower legs, according to a Cape Coral police probable cause statement.

The O'Learys were a vegan family and told police they ate only raw fruits and vegetables but supplemented the toddler's diet with breast milk.

The toddler weighed 17 pounds, police reports indicated, while the average weight for an 18-month-old boy is 24 pounds, 1 ounce.

The O'Leary infant weighed as much as an average 7-month-old, according to babycenter.com.

Opening arguments: 'He was starved to death.'

Donnorummo stood before the jury as she presented the state's opening arguments.

"Ezra died because he was starved to death," Donnorummo said about the infant's cause of death.

She added that jurors will hear from medical examiners and others on their findings.

Honorable Bruce Kyle, a circuit judge in Lee County, speaks during the trial of defendant Sheila O’Leary, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Lee County Clerk of Court in Fort Myers, Fla.O’Leary and her husband, Patrick Ryan O’Leary, are accused of the death of their months-old baby due to malnutrition.

The state further argued that Sheila refused to provide toddler with food, liquid and medical care.

Donnorummo said Ezra got sick in April 2019 and died Sept. 27, 2019.

Among their findings, Donnorummo said, was proof that O'Leary searched the web for information on how long children can survive without eating.

She further stated that malnutrition and dehydration were the toddler's cause of death, adding that malnutrition took place "over a prolonged time."

The state then added that Ezra's other siblings, Lacey and Iris, are in good shape after spending some time in foster care.

"(Sheila) would spiralize cucumbers when they were hungry," Donnorummo said.

Defense attorney Lee Hollander reacts during the trial of defendant Sheila O’Leary, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Lee County Clerk of Court in Fort Myers, Fla.O’Leary and her husband, Patrick Ryan O’Leary, are accused of the death of their months-old baby due to malnutrition.

Lilly, the sole child O'Leary raised with ex-husband Khang Chen, was allowed to eat cooked vegan food and was allowed to visit her father in Virginia, the prosecutor said.

“She had to watch her mother kill her little brother, Ezra O’Leary,” Donnorummo said.

“We’re only here because Sheila O'Leary chose to let her child go without food for months or medical intervention,” Donnorummo said. “That’s why we’re here.”

Defense focuses on accidental death

Defense attorney Lee Hollander briefly addressed jurors.

Hollander began by saying that O'Leary is still grieving her son's death.

“Mrs. O’Leary would do anything to have Ezra back,” Hollander said. “Not every tragic incident is intentional.”

Assistant State Attorney Sara Miller reacts during the trial of defendant Sheila O’Leary, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Lee County Clerk of Court in Fort Myers, Fla.O’Leary and her husband, Patrick Ryan O’Leary, are accused of the death of their months-old baby due to malnutrition.

He added that the cause of death was determined accidental by the medical examiner.

Following Hollander's brief address Chen testified as the first witness.

Ex-husband Khang Chen testifies

Chen stuttered and initially struggled thinking back to his relationship with O'Leary.

He testified that he, O'Leary and Lilly lived together at his mother's place in Virginia for some time before the O'Learys moved to Southwest Florida.

His voice continued to slightly shake with frequent pauses as he answered the prosecutor's questions.

Sheila was on a raw vegan diet and tried to force that on him, he recalled.

“I was opposed of it," he said in short answer to the prosecutor's question about starting the diet.

Eventually, Chen and Sheila O'Leary enrolled in parenting classes following a court order from Virginia's Child Protective Services.

Defense attorney Lee Hollander speaks to defendant Sheila O’Leary during the trial of defendant Sheila O’Leary, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Lee County Clerk of Court in Fort Myers, Fla.O’Leary and her husband, Patrick Ryan O’Leary, are accused of the death of their months-old baby due to malnutrition.

“It was a class to educate new parents … or parents in general," Chen said. "How to raise a healthy child.”

Despite majoring in nutrition while he was in college, he said he'd only take Lilly to doctor's appointments if O'Leary approved.

“I was concerned with Lilly’s growth, her being and development,” Chen said.

Defendant Sheila O’Leary reacts during the trial of Sheila O’Leary, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Lee County Clerk of Court in Fort Myers, Fla.O’Leary and her husband, Patrick Ryan O’Leary, are accused of the death of their months-old baby due to malnutrition.

He added that he'd sneak fish and chicken for Lilly when O'Leary wasn't looking or wasn't around.

“I couldn’t focus," Chen said. of his experience on the diet "I lost a lot of weight … A lot of muscle mass.”

After they separated, he'd see Lilly every two months, he said.

When it was the defense's turn, Hollander asked Chen again about his weight loss and whether his current physical shape reflects what it was like then.

“That would be no … I was extremely skinny," he said.

Chen was released from his subpoena after more than 15 minutes of questioning.

