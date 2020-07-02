She hasn't seen her Canadian boyfriend in months. They want the same border rights as married couples.

DETROIT — Kim Thompson of Michigan talks about first meeting her Canadian boyfriend Art Malott some 15 years ago, she describes their love story as "almost a fairy tale."

She harbored a crush on Malott for years as their paths periodically crossed. Then, two years ago, Thompson finally worked up the nerve to flirt with him. On April 15, 2018, the two had their first date.

Since then, they have been practically inseparable, spending every weekend and sometimes weekday nights together. But the fairy tale ended about four months ago when the coronavirus pandemic forced the Canada and U.S. governments to close land borders to all nonessential visitors.

"I almost feel like we're being penalized because we chose this type of relationship Kim Thompson of Ferndale said, who has been separated from her partner who lives in Harrow Ontario, Canada for months due to the pandemic and their inability to cross the U.S./Canada border. More

"He was my last hug. I spent my birthday by myself," Thompson, 56, said, crying. "I spent the holiday by myself. I live alone, so I’ve had to isolate alone."

At first, Malott was cavalier, telling Thompson during their last visit on March 15, "I’ll see you in a couple weeks."

"Now we know where the world's gone. It’s extremely frustrating and very lonely. It’s tough to talk about," Malott, 56, said, fighting back tears. "This is the most I’ve talked about it, other than with Kim.”

On June 8, Canada eased its restrictions to let married and common-law couples over the border. To prove common law, a couple must show through tax returns or joint utility bills that they have lived together for at least a year. That leaves couples such as Thompson and Malott, who are not married, but in long-term, committed relationships, out in the cold.

Now thousands of unmarried committed couples are demanding Canada's government give them exemption from the travel restrictions too.

"Marriage is impossible for us right now and may never be possible for us," said Thompson, of Ferndale, Michigan. She works for General Motors in Warren and Malott works for Eaton Electric Canada, making relocating difficult for either one. "I feel like we’re being penalized because we chose to have this kind of relationship."

'Lost in the technicalities'

The travel restrictions have left US-Canada couples exasperated and distraught. It's why Advocacy for Family Reunification at the Canadian Border was formed. The group, whose goal is to reunite families, has grown to 2,045 members in about 100 days.

The group will present a petition, signed by nearly 3,000 people, to Canada's government on July 10. It asks the government to include couples who are in long-term, committed relationships to be allowed over the border. If Canada agrees, the group hopes the United States will reciprocate.

"For various cultural or political reasons, many of us are not married," said David Edward-Ooi Poon, who co-founded the advocacy group. "I don’t think the government has set out to keep couples apart, I think we’re just lost in the technicalities."

The technicalities are many. Currently, Canada prohibits most foreigners from entering the country for nonessential travel. The government relaxed the rules on June 8 to allow foreigners who do not have COVID-19 to visit immediate family in Canada — including spouses and common-law partners. Those visitors must stay for at least 15 days and quarantine for 14 days, according to Canada Border Services Agency.

Kim Thompson and Art Molett at the Renaissance Festival in Michigan in August 2019.The couple poses with Thompson's Papillon dogs: Cari in her arms and Annika in Molett's. More