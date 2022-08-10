She was ‘heated over relationship issues,’ Florida cops say. Then out came the torch

A Florida woman, “heated over relationship issues,” was arrested after being accused of starting a fire at a home in North Fort Myers, authorities say.

According to a Facebook post from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters went a Slater Road house fire Sunday night.

The residents accused Nicole Sosa of being the fire starter, says the post. They told police that the 51-year-old Florida woman used a torch to ignite a gasoline-soaked T-shirt and hurled it at a door, causing the destruction.

Sosa’s relationship to the occupants is unclear.

Pictures show a blackened bedroom, ashes on the floor and a charred door frame.

The suspect initially left the area, returning a short time later, deputies say. After a brief investigation, Sosa, “a career offender,” was charged with first-degree arson and booked on $75,000 bond.

“This ball of fire thought she could torch this residence and get away with it,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, adding, “She’ll be cooling off at the Marceno Motel.”