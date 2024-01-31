She helped suffocate a Bristol grandmother. Now, she'll serve 35 years in prison.

PROVIDENCE – The murder of Eudora Gustafson was shocking in its depravity.

The 66-year-old former Bristol EMT died at the hands of the grandson she took in, after others turned him away.

And on Wednesday, Superior Court Judge Stephen P. Nugent sentenced to 60 years in prison the girlfriend who helped Raymond Paiva IV asphyxiate Gustafson in 2017. She will serve 35 years for her role in the crime.

“The murder of Ms. Gustafson itself is really one of unspeakable cruelty,” Nugent said in sentencing Selena Martinez, 28, of Exeter.

On Jan. 19, Martinez admitted to second-degree murder, conspiracy, and a raft of theft and forgery charges for her part in killing Gustafson at her Sowams Drive home Feb. 10, 2017. The couple then fled with Gustafson’s car, stolen jewelry and trinkets the couple later pawned to buy heroin.

Paiva, of Warren, pleaded guilty in September to conspiring with Martinez to murder Gustafson and steal her belongings, including jewelry, half-dollar coins and a checkbook. He agreed to testify against Martinez at trial.

Nugent sentenced Paiva to 60 years in prison, with 40 years to serve, plus a total of 60 years probation.

'Eudora had a lot of love'

Mark Gustafson traveled from Michigan to address the court about the loss of his wife of 28 years. He started drinking heavily to cope with the shock of losing Eudora, a beloved mother, grandmother and sister, he said.

He found himself unable to live in the house the couple shared for 17 years, forcing him to move back to Michigan, he said.

His wife, he said, had convinced him to take in Paiva and Martinez after they had been evicted and burned bridges with other friends and family. Eudora had treated Martinez like a daughter, even letting her borrow her car.

In return, Martinez and Paiva ruined the lives of Gustafson’s family, he said.

“Eudora had a lot of love and life to share,” Gustafson said.

Deep remorse

Unlike Paiva, Martinez spoke of deep remorse for her crimes.

“No words can express how deeply sorry I am,” Martinez said.

Her lawyer, Philip Vicini, told the court that Martinez had taken many measures during the 6 ½ years she has been imprisoned since her arrest to redeem herself.

'Shock and horror'

Nugent acknowledged that Martinez and Paiva had been in the throes of heroin addiction at the time of the murder and stolen Gustafson’s valuables to get “another fix.”

Initially, he said, Martinez downplayed her role in helping to smother Gustafson with a pillow before covering her head with a trash bag and pulling the drawstring tightly around her neck as she lay on the couch.

“I’m at a loss for words to express my shock and horror at the murder of Ms. Gustafson,” Nugent said.

Pursuit leads to couple's arrest

Mark Gustafson had filed a police complaint a day before the murder. He suspected that Paiva was stealing checks and jewelry to purchase drugs.

On the day of the murder, he got a call from a local bank alerting him that someone tried to cash a check belonging to his wife. When he arrived at the bank, the person was already gone. He went home and found his wife’s body.

The couple tried to flee, but were shot and wounded by Providence police officers after they crashed into a snowbank in the city's north end.

DNA evidence linked Martinez to the death of death of Gustafson.

John Moreira and David Bonzagni prosecuted the case.

