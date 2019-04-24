She helps her fellow veterans sow seeds of peace and recovery

It’s 12 degrees, the wind is biting, and Sara Creech heads out to feed her livestock. So much for the romance of farming. The wind gusts across frozen pastures, against the small metal barn where her chickens huddle, and through the open cab of her red Kubota four-wheeler, the back loaded with bales of hay.

She stops at a fence, and nine shaggy cattle lumber over. “Come on, buddy!” she calls out to the smallest, lagging behind. “Why so slow?” She tosses them clumps of hay, working with the quick efficiency of someone familiar with daily chores and undaunted by the cold.

“With farming there are a lot of really tough times,” she says. “It’s cold or it’s hot. It’s hard to make money. There are so many things to go wrong.... But I totally feel more at peace in farming than in anything I’ve done in my life. I feel I was made for farming.”

Ms. Creech is a former Air Force nurse and part of a growing effort across the United States to help veterans become farmers. This effort began a decade ago when a California farm manager named Michael O’Gorman assembled a small group of vets and started the Farmer Veteran Coalition. Today the FVC has more than 16,000 members across the country and an increasing number of state chapters. Meanwhile, hundreds of other organizations have joined the effort, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture and state agricultural universities. “We’ve been able to wake up and mobilize an entire industry,” Mr. O’Gorman says.

Ms. Creech has been both a beneficiary and a leader of this mobilization, a node in an expanding web of veteran farmers and would-be farmers. She has opened her small Indiana farm to them, hosting workshops, giving tours, and offering advice and encouragement. In 2017, she and two veterans at Purdue University started the Indiana chapter of the FVC. The chapter’s big project this year is setting up a small incubator farm where aspiring farmers can spend an extended period in residence. She is a regular attendee at conferences and gets calls every week from vets seeking help.

“Just hearing her story is encouraging,” says Michael Mosier, a Marine veteran in eastern Indiana who has attended workshops on Ms. Creech’s farm.

Ms. Creech didn’t start out to be a farmer. She grew up on the outskirts of Kalamazoo, Michigan, within sight of cornfields, but that’s as close as she got to agriculture for many years. She went to college, became a nurse, and joined the Air Force.

She served two years, some of it in a forward surgical team based in Qatar. Deployed with combat units, the team worked to keep wounded soldiers alive until they could be evacuated. In 2006, she left the Air Force with post-traumatic stress disorder. Five years later her husband, Lt. Col. Charles Creech, a pilot, developed colon cancer and died.

Ms. Creech tried to return to nursing. “I hated being in the hospital,” she says. “It brought back too many reminders, too much stress.” At the end of 2011, she bought an old 43-acre dairy farm west of Indianapolis and withdrew to the countryside.

That first spring she planted 50 fruit trees and hundreds of raspberries. At the time she wasn’t thinking of a commercial operation. Like many veterans, she simply yearned for a healthier and more peaceful life. Then she attended a farming seminar with other veterans. “I was really charged,” she says. “I thought, I’m going home and I’m going to start a farm.”

RECONNECTING TO THE COMMUNITY

Most Indiana farms grow two things: corn and soybeans. Blue Yonder Organic Farm, as Ms. Creech now calls it, grows many things. She keeps ducks, turkeys, cattle, sheep, and hundreds of laying hens. She grows many kinds of fruits and vegetables, including shiitake mushrooms. In late winter she makes maple syrup. Diversity is the key, she says. She sells most of what she produces at farmers markets and through community-supported agriculture programs. Farming, she says, has helped her “reconnect to the community.”

Ms. Creech and others say veterans are well suited to farming. They say military service instills the discipline and work ethic a farmer needs. Many vets, too, are looking for the sense of purpose that they find in growing crops or tending livestock. Farming also eases their adjustment to civilian life. For some, it can help heal emotional and psychological wounds.