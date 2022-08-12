She was holding a baby outside a Florida store. That didn’t stop a robber, video shows

A “brazen” crime took place in the Orlando area this week, with two children and their mom the victims.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was robbed while she was standing outside a store on South Orange Blossom Trail, holding her baby at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The woman also had her young son standing next to her.

Surveillance video released by the sheriff’s office shows a black Volkswagen sedan roll up to the shopping plaza and parking front of the mom, who is standing on the corner with her two kids.

A man in a hoodie, holding a gun at his side approaches them, says something, grabs their belongings, which included the boy’s backpack and tablet, then hops back in the waiting car.

The two men were caught a short time later thanks to the camera capturing the tag of the vehicle, an Enterprise car rented out to one of the suspects, Corahn Myrie, 22. The driver was accompanied by Joshua Davila, 18.

Video of the duo’s arrest is seen on a sheriff’s office post.

“It didn’t take long for our detectives to catch up with them. Within hours, they were in custody, and now [they’re] in jail,” the sheriff’s office said in its post.

Commenters were shocked by the robbery.

“You robbing children. That’s the lowest of the low.”

“So sad and disgusting that anyone would put a family through that.”

“It used to be that you would be cautious at night! Now it’s any time of the day.”