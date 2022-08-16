The 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' cast stunned at the Los Angeles premiere. Here are the 11 best photos from the event.

Ayomikun Adekaiyero
·2 min read
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premiere
The main cast and guest stars Jon Bass, Josh Segarra, Patty Guggenheim and Griffin Matthews pose for a picture.Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

  • The "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" Los Angeles premiere took place on Monday night.

  • Tatiana Maslany was joined by costars Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

  • The new comedy series premieres on Disney+ on Thursday.

"Orphan Black" star Tatiana Maslany plays the lead of the show, She-Hulk. She gains powers similar to her cousin, the Hulk, but wants to continue her work as a lawyer.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premiere
Tatiana Maslany traded her green skin for a black crop top, black dress and black gloves.Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Maslany also posed for a picture with her "She-Hulk" costar Mark Ruffalo, who reprises his role as Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premiere
Producers said Ruffalo and Walters acted like real cousins on the set.Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Ginger Gonzaga plays She-Hulk's best friend, Nikki Ramos.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premiere
Gonzaga wore a sparkly black dress as she posed on a "She-Hulk"-themed bench.Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

Gonzaga also had a little fun posing with Patty Guggenheim on the purple carpet.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premiere
Patty Guggenheim arrived in a glossy pink mini-dress.Jerod Harris / GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

One of the villains in "She-Hulk" is portrayed by "The Good Place" star Jameela Jamil. She plays Titania, a fashionable nemesis of She-Hulk's in the comics.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premiere
Jamil wore a comic book-themed dress to the purple carpet.Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

"Hamilton" star Renée Elise Goldsberry portrays a coworker of She-Hulk in the show, Mallory Book.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premiere
Goldsberry continued the black theme with her outfit.Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

"She-Hulk" head writer Jessica Gao also reunited with the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, on the carpet.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premiere
Feige came prepared with a "She-Hulk"-inspired version of his iconic look: a baseball cap.Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Disney

"She-Hulk" director and producer Kat Coiro also attended the event.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premiere
Kat Coiro wore a black buttoned mini-dress to the carpet.Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Julian Hilliard, who played Wanda Maximoff's son in "WandaVision" and "Doctor Strange 2," made an appearance on the carpet.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premiere
It is unclear if Hilliard will be reprising his role as Billy Maximoff in future Marvel movies.Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Marvel newcomer Xochitl Gomez also made an appearance on the "She-Hulk" carpet, after appearing in the "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness."

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premiere
Gomez wore a dazzling gold outfit.Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Mark Ruffalo also posed with his two children, Bella Noche Ruffalo, 17, and Keen Ruffalo, 21.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premiere
Bella Noche and Mark wore matching navy outfits as they made heart symbols with their hands.Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories