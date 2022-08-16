The 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' cast stunned at the Los Angeles premiere. Here are the 11 best photos from the event.

The main cast and guest stars Jon Bass, Josh Segarra, Patty Guggenheim and Griffin Matthews pose for a picture. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

The "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" Los Angeles premiere took place on Monday night.

Tatiana Maslany was joined by costars Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

The new comedy series premieres on Disney+ on Thursday.

"Orphan Black" star Tatiana Maslany plays the lead of the show, She-Hulk. She gains powers similar to her cousin, the Hulk, but wants to continue her work as a lawyer.

Tatiana Maslany traded her green skin for a black crop top, black dress and black gloves. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Maslany also posed for a picture with her "She-Hulk" costar Mark Ruffalo, who reprises his role as Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk.

Producers said Ruffalo and Walters acted like real cousins on the set. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Ginger Gonzaga plays She-Hulk's best friend, Nikki Ramos.

Gonzaga wore a sparkly black dress as she posed on a "She-Hulk"-themed bench. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

Gonzaga also had a little fun posing with Patty Guggenheim on the purple carpet.

Patty Guggenheim arrived in a glossy pink mini-dress. Jerod Harris / GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

One of the villains in "She-Hulk" is portrayed by "The Good Place" star Jameela Jamil. She plays Titania, a fashionable nemesis of She-Hulk's in the comics.

Jamil wore a comic book-themed dress to the purple carpet. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

"Hamilton" star Renée Elise Goldsberry portrays a coworker of She-Hulk in the show, Mallory Book.

Goldsberry continued the black theme with her outfit. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

"She-Hulk" head writer Jessica Gao also reunited with the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, on the carpet.

Feige came prepared with a "She-Hulk"-inspired version of his iconic look: a baseball cap. Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Disney

"She-Hulk" director and producer Kat Coiro also attended the event.

Kat Coiro wore a black buttoned mini-dress to the carpet. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Julian Hilliard, who played Wanda Maximoff's son in "WandaVision" and "Doctor Strange 2," made an appearance on the carpet.

It is unclear if Hilliard will be reprising his role as Billy Maximoff in future Marvel movies. Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Marvel newcomer Xochitl Gomez also made an appearance on the "She-Hulk" carpet, after appearing in the "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness."

Gomez wore a dazzling gold outfit. Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Mark Ruffalo also posed with his two children, Bella Noche Ruffalo, 17, and Keen Ruffalo, 21.

Bella Noche and Mark wore matching navy outfits as they made heart symbols with their hands. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

