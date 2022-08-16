The 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' cast stunned at the Los Angeles premiere. Here are the 11 best photos from the event.
The "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" Los Angeles premiere took place on Monday night.
Tatiana Maslany was joined by costars Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.
The new comedy series premieres on Disney+ on Thursday.
"Orphan Black" star Tatiana Maslany plays the lead of the show, She-Hulk. She gains powers similar to her cousin, the Hulk, but wants to continue her work as a lawyer.
Maslany also posed for a picture with her "She-Hulk" costar Mark Ruffalo, who reprises his role as Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk.
Ginger Gonzaga plays She-Hulk's best friend, Nikki Ramos.
Gonzaga also had a little fun posing with Patty Guggenheim on the purple carpet.
One of the villains in "She-Hulk" is portrayed by "The Good Place" star Jameela Jamil. She plays Titania, a fashionable nemesis of She-Hulk's in the comics.
"Hamilton" star Renée Elise Goldsberry portrays a coworker of She-Hulk in the show, Mallory Book.
"She-Hulk" head writer Jessica Gao also reunited with the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, on the carpet.
"She-Hulk" director and producer Kat Coiro also attended the event.
Julian Hilliard, who played Wanda Maximoff's son in "WandaVision" and "Doctor Strange 2," made an appearance on the carpet.
Marvel newcomer Xochitl Gomez also made an appearance on the "She-Hulk" carpet, after appearing in the "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness."
Mark Ruffalo also posed with his two children, Bella Noche Ruffalo, 17, and Keen Ruffalo, 21.
