‘She was inspiring’: Family, friends remember 19-year-old woman killed in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Colorful balloons were released into the night sky at Flava’s Bar and Lounge in Prichard Thursday to remember 19-year-old Khynna Gilliam, a woman who was shot and killed on South Wilson Avenue in Prichard on Dec. 30.

“Rise in power,” Gilliam’s family and friends said as they stood in a circle and let go of their balloons.

Gilliam was Kaylebh Casey’s only sister and someone he looked up to.

“It’s been devasting for us because we know she hasn’t hurt anyone,” Casey said. “For her life to be ended like that was a slap in the face, a punch in the face.”

Gilliam’s loved ones said she was driving home from work Saturday night when a bullet took her life. Now, her friends and family are left with memories, ones they say include her loving spirit.

“She was inspiring; she was beautiful and outgoing,” Casey said. “She worked as a nurse but she was also a nurse in life, she was caring.”

“Inspiring” was a word that echoed throughout the balloon release to describe Gilliam. One obvious reason is because of how she fought cancer in her earlier teenage years.

Some of her coworkers, friends and relatives showed up in tie-dye shirts, her favorite pattern.

“It makes me feel extremely good to know that we can come together for something as tragic as this and make it a beautiful thing,” Rodney Clements, a family friend, said. “Just seeing the pride the family had and the strength they had is a true testament to what we can do when we come together.”

Prichard police are still looking for the suspects and ask anyone with information to contact their department.

