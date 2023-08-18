She invited man for drinks then spiked them with Raid roach spray, Florida cops say

A woman’s offer to have a few drinks with a man landed him in a Florida hospital, after she spiked the cocktails with Raid roach spray, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at a home in DeLeon Springs, and investigators have yet to release a motive. The victim and 29-year-old suspect were known to each other before the incident, officials said.

“He told deputies (the woman) came home from drinking at a bar and asked him to continue drinking with her at home,” the sheriff’s office said in an Aug. 18 news release.

“He said he had two drinks, then began feeling sick. That’s when (she) told him she added Raid to his last two drinks.”

The man was reduced to “vomiting for about 30 minutes before he was able to call for help,” officials said. He then continued vomiting while talking to deputies.

The suspect fled the home before deputies arrived but was arrested “without incident” after a K-9 tracked her hiding in bushes outside a nearby home, officials said.

She has been charged with poisoning food or water, a first-degree felony, and is being held without bond, jail records show.

Investigators did not provide an update on the victim’s condition at the hospital. But insecticides like Raid contain poisons that can restrict breathing, induce seizures, cause vomiting and result in victims going into a coma, experts say.

DeLeon Springs is about 45 miles north of Orlando.

