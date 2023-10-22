'She was just a kid': No leads in Tempe woman's death months after being found in burning car

Six months have passed since 22-year-old Mercedes Marianna Vega was found dead inside a burning car, more than 60 miles west of her Tempe residence.

On Oct. 17, Vega's parents hosted a balloon release and candle lighting at Tempe Beach Park to honor her memory, spread awareness and hopefully bring forward some answers. Since her passing, the only information authorities have released to the public is what they know from when she was found inside that car.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the agency investigating Vega's death, confirmed her death was being investigated as a homicide.

About 30 people, consisting of Vega's friends and her parents, came together for the event. Feelings of grief, warmth and anger were palpable as authorities have provided little information as to why she was found in that state in April.

Erika Pillsbury, Vega's mother, said the evening event was the fourth of its kind they've put together since her death.

"We've been trying to get the word out about her," Pillsbury said. "Just walking here today, I see girls walking here by themselves and it just terrifies me. I think it's important that people know that there's someone walking around that has the capacity to do what they did to my child."

What we know about Vega's death

Little to no information has been released by the Sheriff's Office.

About 1:15 a.m. on April 17, sheriff's deputies were asked to assist the Arizona Department of Public Safety with a death investigation near Interstate 10 and milepost 85, just west of the Salome Road exit, the Sheriff's Office said. DPS had initially responded to the area for a car that was on fire. After the fire was put out, Vega was found in the back seat.

That's the only information that the Sheriff's Office has made publicly available regarding her homicide. Vega's loved ones, on the other hand, provided more details, including the circumstances leading up to what they consider her disappearance.

According to the flyer, Vega lived at The Aubrey apartments off Parkside Drive and Washington Street in Tempe, just east of Priest Drive. She was last seen on April 16 around 9:15 p.m. walking to her car in her apartment's parking garage.

Vega was hit in the head in the apartment's parking garage and was forced into a car. She was shot and set on fire while still alive and in the car.

The vehicle was found off to the side on Interstate 10 near the Salome Road exit in Tonopah around 1 a.m. on April 17.

Vega's car, a white Dodge Charger, was found illegally parked near Culinary Dropout near First Street and Farmer Avenue in Tempe, just 1.5 miles south of where she lived.

The Sheriff's Office did not corroborate this information to The Arizona Republic, only saying that as of Friday, there were no new updates to her case.

The Republic obtained her medical examiner report, which states similar information provided in the flyer.

According to the report, Vega's death was ruled a homicide caused by the burns she suffered and from inhaling smoke from the car fire. She also had blunt force trauma and gunshot injuries that contributed to her death.

The report states that gloves and bleach were found in the front of the car and lighter fluid was located in the backseat.

Vega's gunshot wound was in her right arm, according to the report. It stated she was shot from the front. No bullet was recovered, but it exited upward and to the right. Her blunt force injuries included a gash on the right side of her head, a scraped bruise on the back of her right arm, and an abrasion on the left of her back, the report states.

Pillsbury said she wanted to emphasize that their family has been working with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office to start a silent witness program related to Vega's death. People who have any information related to her death can submit anonymous tips through the program and receive a monetary award for doing so.

Family, friends seek answers

At Tuesday's event, friends and family shared memories they had with Vega, reminiscing on her laugh, the therapeutic conversations she was a part of and favorite moments spent with her.

"Mercedes was my childhood best friend," Brianna Magliocca said. "We grew up together, we had numerous great memories. Words are undescribable (for) our relationship. She was my best friend, my rock. I loved her so much and it tears me apart what happened, but I love her very much."

At the end of the evening, everyone grabbed a red or black balloon and gathered around in a circle before simultaneously releasing the balloons together. They then lit candles in her memory.

Vega's friends and family have a dedicated Instagram account honoring her life where they post photos and videos of Vega smiling as a child and throughout the years. They also use the platform to consistently repost the details from the flyer, letting the community know they can reach out to them if they have a tip.

Her family and friends want justice. Someone needs to be held accountable for her murder, her mother said.

Her friends and family plan to hand out the flyers again on Oct. 27 in Tempe.

"We miss her so much. She's my baby girl. She was only 22. She was just a kid, and her just being taken the way she was (hurts). I know she would have fought so hard," Pillsbury said.

