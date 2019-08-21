'She just started living': Family devastated after Detroit girl, 9, mauled by dogs

Claudia Stapleton, aunt of Emma Hernandez, 9, holds a photo of her outside of her home in Detroit on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.

DETROIT – Emma Valentina Hernandez loved riding her bike on hot summer days in Detroit.

It’s what she did nearly every day – sometimes with her two brothers, 4 and 13, in tow.

Hernandez was riding her bike Monday afternoon when three dogs mauled her in an alley, just steps away from her home on Detroit’s west side.

Hernandez, 9, died shortly after the attack, rocking the tight-knit Detroit neighborhood, which has since erected a memorial site in front of her family’s home, adorned with balloons, candles, bears and photos of her.

"We weren’t expecting this,” Claudia Stapleton, Hernandez's aunt and godmother, said while crying and clutching a framed photo of her. “She just started living and it’s hard to believe that one day you have her and then you don’t. I just want to say, 'watch your babies. Watch your babies. Don’t take your eyes off of them for one second.' It’s hard. It’s really hard.”

Neighbors tried to stop the attack by shooting and throwing a brick at the dogs, which have been described as pit bulls, but it was too late.

“We knew it was bad as soon as we got to the hospital,” Stapleton said. “It was dead silence in the room and you could see it in everyone’s face that it was bad. She was gone. By the time my brother got to her, she was gone. ... The dogs, they just kept attacking her.”

A photo of Emma Hernandez, 9, taken Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Hernandez was fatally mauled Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, near her Detroit home. More

Stapleton said her brother, Hernandez's father, told her the scene keeps replaying in his mind.

“He’s so devastated right now,” she said. “He can’t even think. He was saying he’s having flashbacks and he’s seeing his baby girl. That’s his only baby girl. I just can’t picture it. I’d like to think that she slept and didn’t feel anything and that she’s in a better place. Her mom loved her so much. She feels like she didn’t get to say that enough but I know she knew.”

The three dogs who attacked the girl are being evaluated by Detroit Animal Care and Control, but probably will be euthanized.

The neighborhood is full of families and children, according to residents.

Stapleton said the family has lived in the home for just over a year.

The dogs' owner was arrested by Detroit police, who are handling the investigation. A warrant request is pending in the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Chief James Craig said in a Tuesday news conference.

"Certainly, the owner has a responsibility when they have violent animals that those animals are to be secure at all times," Craig said. "I believe that, and if you can't secure the animal, you shouldn't have the animal – period, not open for conversation."

Stapleton said the dogs have been an issue.

"The neighbor on the next street over made a report a year ago and the police never followed up," Stapleton said, adding that her brother had spoken to the owner about a week ago about the dogs. "My understanding is that the fence isn’t tall enough and they were able to jump over and that’s how they got to Emma."

On Tuesday night, it could not be corroborated with police that a report was made a year ago.

Right now, the family is just searching for answers.

"We’re trusting that the city does its job so people don’t have to take matters into their own hands but it just shows that there are places where they still fall short," Stapleton said. "It’s unfortunate that it takes it to get to this point to realize that OK, this is an issue. And this is something that needs to get correction."

Hernandez was just a few days away from starting fourth grade. As Stapleton was remembering the vivacious girl, people continuously walked up to pay their respects and share stories about her.