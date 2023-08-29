‘She will have justice’: Sanford police arrest man in 2022 killing of girlfriend, unborn child

The boyfriend of a woman found dead last November was been arrested in her murder, which Sanford police say stemmed from an argument over her pregnancy.

Donovan Faison, 21, is accused of murdering Kaylin Fiengo, 18, and her unborn child, Sanford Police Department spokesperson Tammy Townsend said Tuesday in a press release.

Investigators had long believed Fiengo had gone to meet someone she knew at Coastline Park on West Ninth Street, where she was found shot dead in the driver’s seat of her car.

It took police 10 months to identify Faison, who investigators say killed Fiengo after she refused to abort her pregnancy. At the time, Sanford police Chief Cecil Smith called the death “infuriating,” describing Fiengo as “a young mother who had her whole life ahead of her.”

Faison will be booked in the Seminole County Jail after being arrested by SPD’s Neighborhood Response Unit. Court records were not publicly available as of Tuesday afternoon.

“This beautiful, young woman and mother was taken from this world far too soon and in such a horrific way,” Smith said in a statement. “We hope today’s arrest brings the slightest amount of peace for Kaylin’s family and the young son she left behind. It doesn’t bring her back, but at least she will have the justice she deserves.”