She was kidnapped in Uganda. They want $500K.

Joe Biden reconsiders his personal bubble, and House Democrats try to pry the Mueller report out of William Barr's hands. Let's get into Wednesday's top news.

An American ambushed overseas

A massive search-and-rescue effort is underway in Uganda after an American tourist and her local guide were ambushed and kidnapped by four armed men demanding a $500,000 ransom, Ugandan police said. The attack took place Tuesday in the Queen Elizabeth National Park, a sprawling wildlife refuge 200 miles from the capital, Kampala. The American was identified by police as Kimberley Sue Endecott, 35, from California, who was taken along with her Ugandan driver when their vehicle was ambushed by the gunmen, Reuters reported.

The Mueller report. The evidence. The House wants it all.

The House Judiciary Committee voted Wednesday to authorize a subpoena for special counsel Robert Mueller’s full report and evidence, potentially setting up a historic legal clash with the Justice Department. The panel voted to authorize subpoenas for evidence from several of President Donald Trump’s former advisers, including strategist Steve Bannon, communication director Hope Hicks and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Though the committee didn't issue the subpoenas immediately, it's the first step by Congress to try to force Attorney General William Barr to release Mueller’s entire confidential report about Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Joe Biden just wanted 'human connection'

Former Vice President Joe Biden vows to be "more mindful and respectful" of personal space in a video response Wednesday to allegations of inappropriate conduct. In a video, the potential 2020 presidential candidate promises to be more "mindful and respectful" of people's personal space. At least four women accused him of unwanted touching and kissing. Biden, who is considering a bid for the White House in 2020, said his touching was all about making a "human connection."

Vote to save these TV shows

TV favorites such as "Madam Secretary," "Blindspot" and "The 100" could be canceled this season – but your vote could help save them. USA TODAY's 22nd annual Save Our Shows survey asks you to pick which of 26 series deserve another season – and which should be canceled for good. Speak now, or potentially lose "The Passage" forever.

No one's seen a black hole photo before. We all will soon.

They've captured our imaginations for decades, but nobody had actually photographed a black hole – until now. Next Wednesday, scientists will unveil humanity's first photo of a black hole, the European Space Agency said. The photo will be of "Sagittarius A," a supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way. Aren't black holes, well, black, and thus invisible? Yes – therefore the image we're likely to see will be of the "event horizon," the edge of the black hole where light can't escape.

