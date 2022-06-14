She killed her 82-year-old fiance, lived with his body for 2 months, Georgia cops say

A missing 82-year-old man was found dead — and now the woman he was engaged to marry has been arrested in Georgia, officials said.

Tabitha Zeldia Wood is accused of living with her slain fiance’s body for about two months before deputies discovered it.

Wood, a 45-year-old Gainesville resident, was arrested on Friday, June 10. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office didn’t list attorney information for her in a news release.

The case dates to June 7, when a family member reported that it had been months since she heard from 82-year-old Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr. His stepdaughter “was worried about his welfare,” according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office went to a home that Kramer shared with his fiancee on Candler Road in Gainesville, roughly 55 miles northeast of Atlanta. While there, officials said they found the missing man’s body.

“Ms. Wood was also at the residence and told deputies Mr. Kramer had died the first week of April,” the sheriff’s office wrote in its release. “She had been living in the residence with the body since that time.”

Officials said Kramer had been killed, and his preliminary cause of death was listed as “blunt force and sharp force trauma.”

His fiancee reportedly was taken to the Hall County jail and charged with “felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing a death.” A homicide investigation was ongoing as of June 10, according to deputies.

