'She knew what she was doing': Jurors hear closing arguments in Julia Enright murder trial

Julia Enright confers with her lawyer prior to closing arguments in Worcester Superior Court on Tuesday.

WORCESTER — Jurors heard closing arguments Tuesday morning in the murder trial of Julia Enright and are expected to begin deliberations by midday.

A lawyer for Enright, accused of murdering an ex-boyfriend inside a treehouse near her Ashburnham home in 2018, asked jurors to believe her testimony that she acted in self-defense after a sexual assault.

A county prosecutor argued Enright, 24, was not a credible witness, arguing the evidence in the case conflicted with much of her testimony.

“She knew what she was doing,” Assistant District Attorney Terry J. McLaughin said as he described the stab wounds 20-year-old Brandon Chicklis of Westminster sustained June 23, 2018.

Brandon Chicklis

Chicklis’ body was found dumped off Rte. 119 in New Hampshire July 10, 2018, 17 days after Enright killed him.

Enright, who initially told police she had nothing to do with the killing, admitted she killed Chicklis last week on the stand, alleging she did so after he sexually assaulted her.

Prosecutors allege Enright planned out the murder, highlighting texts she sent to her boyfriend about a "bloodbath" shortly before and journal entries she wrote afterward that spoke of a "gift" she gave him.

Defense lawyer Louis Badwey walks back to the defense table after his closing argument.

Lawyer: Clumsy, but not criminal

Enright's lawyer, Louis M. Badwey, argued Tuesday that Enright’s efforts to cover up the killing were clumsy — not the acts of a person who evidence has shown to be a prolific planner.

He blasted the prosecution for, in his words, portraying Enright as a "dirty girl" who could not have been sexually assaulted on account of her "weird" fetishes and job as a dominatrix.

Badwey told jurors he was confident they believed Enright's sexual assault claim. The female jurors, he said, would have acted the same way he alleged Enright did to defend themselves, and the men would have wanted their daughters to do the same.

McLaughlin argued the evidence in the case contrasted sharply with Enright's testimony. He drew jurors' attention to several points he said indicated Enright lied to jurors — part of a pattern, he said, of Enright making up stories in attempts to deceive.

Story continues

"That's not a coincidence — that's evidence," he said as he ticked off a laundry list of evidence that Badwey has argued was irrelevant or unfair.

Prosecutor Terry McLaughlin presents his closing argument in the Enright murder trial Tuesday.

Jailhouse call

McLaughlin also divulged further details about a 2018 jailhouse call between Enright and her boyfriend that was played in court Monday but was barely discernible from the court gallery.

McLaughlin — who asked jurors to listen to the call again, acknowledging some may not have heard it — said that in it, Enright mocked a suggestion detectives had made about possibly being sexually assaulted.

"Her statement was something to the effect of, 'Where did they get that from — where did they pull that (expletive) out of,'" McLaughlin said. "Those were her comments about the police asking her about a sexual assault."

No witnesses other than people involved in Enright's defense have testified at trial that she told them about the sexual assault claim. Badwey told jurors Enright first indicated she had been attacked to him, but did not tell the full story until speaking with a female psychiatrist in April 2019.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette