'She let out a blood-curdling scream' Video shows attempted abduction of 6-year-old girl

A Hamilton family is still shaken after a man attempted to abduct their 6-year-old daughter from their front yard on Tuesday. The entire incident was captured on a Ring doorbell camera.

Mandie Miller-Nash said she was putting away groceries when her daughter, Ken'Adi Nash, asked if she could take out the garbage.

The 6-year-old walked outside to the garbage can and, moments later, ran into the house screaming and crying.

"She let out this blood-curdling scream," Miller-Nash said. "She came in running and said, 'mommy somebody tried to take me, somebody touched my private part.' I was in disbelief."

The worried mom ran outside and saw a man walking down the street. She shouted at him, and he began running.

Miller-Nash said she and her husband began chasing after him, but they couldn't catch him. Her husband got inside his car and chased the man through several streets until police apprehended the suspect, Deric Mcpherson, 33, of Hamilton.

Mcpherson was arrested and charged with gross sexual imposition and abduction.

The video shows a man bending down to touch the girl as she stands by the trash can. The man keeps walking then turns back around. He appears to grab the girl by her wrist. The 6-year-old tries to run back to her house, but the man keeps pulling her. After she loudly screams, the man lets her go and keeps walking.

"He just walks away like nothing happened," Miller-Nash said. She thinks if her daughter didn't scream like she did, he wouldn't have let her go.

The 6-year-old was frightened by the situation and doesn't feel safe in the neighborhood anymore.

"She's been asking to move, so we're looking into that," Miller-Nash said. "We talk to her about it because I want her to get everything out as much as possible. I don't want her to hold that stuff inside of her."

The family said they're glad the suspect was taken into custody and hopes he gets the maximum sentence.

"Never in a million years would we have imagined this would have happened in our own front yard," Miller-Nash said.

She hopes that sharing their story will remind other parents to talk with their kids about "stranger danger" and, if they find themselves in a similar situation, to scream and draw as much attention to themselves as possible.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Video shows attempted abduction of 6-year-old girl form her front yard