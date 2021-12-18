She lived in Fayetteville and beyond, but mother's obituary written by son has gained a life of its own

Renay Mandel Corren, 84, received a heartfelt and comedic obituary from her son.

Obituaries for mothers written by their sons can be some of the most heartfelt public expressions found in a daily newspaper. They detail special moments, and the hallmarks of what makes mom a mom.

One of those has caught special, viral attention on Twitter. It has many, many details of the 84-year-old's days. But these details are different. And, spoiler alert, you'll have to read to the end for the sweet part.

Andy Corren penned an oversized accounting of the life of his mother — Renay Mandel Corren of El Paso, Texas — in an obituary that started running Wednesday on the website of The Fayetteville Observer. Corren, of New York, writes in very colorful terms about his mother.

She was well-traveled, didn't have a need for religion and was really good at cards, but only son Andy does justice to this take on "Rosie," as his mother was known to friends.

READ MORE ABOUT RENAY: Her hilarious obit went viral worldwide. Now Renay Corren's son, friends reveal more about epic life.

READ THE OBITUARY: RIP Renay Mandel Corren

After the obituary was shared on Twitter with a simple "This obit, my god," by crime books author Sarah Weinman on Wednesday night, it was liked and retweeted nearly 2,000 times in the first two hours.

The reactions were many, but not even they could be nearly as entertaining, from the entertained:

"Thank you, Ali. I would not have known about this gem of a woman and also this gem of an obituary writer. I wonder if I can hire him now to write mine."

"Pool our gas money and carpool to memorial service at the lanes? Who's in?"

To the inspired:

"Honestly, it's beyond perfection! I am literally inspired to live my best life!"

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Renay Mandel Corren obituary by son Andy Corren NYC lights up Twitter