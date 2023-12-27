She lived on the street. Now she aims to help others through homelessness, addiction

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY – Addicted to drugs and alcohol and at the end of a 25-year relationship, Kathleen Starbuck found herself living out of her SUV and sleeping in homeless camps.

Almost two years later, she has a job, an apartment and a newer SUV gifted to her after she crashed hers.

If someone had told her in 2022 she'd have turned her life around “I literally wouldn’t have believed a word you were saying,” she said.

Starbuck, 59, of Sebastian, said she’s now “beyond blessed” because of services provided by The Source, a local nonprofit.

Every night, she oversees the evening operations of The Source, a county homelessness resource center. She tells her story to some who enter in hopes her experiences can help them out of life on the streets.

The Source provides free meals, laundry services and the Dignity Bus, a shelter bus that sleeps 36 people at $2 a night, plus numerous financial and employment programs.

At just under a year as front desk support at The Source's main Commerce Avenue center, Starbuck described her role as overseeing evening services and nightly registrations, and helping people onto the Dignity bus to spend the night.

“I enjoy it,” Starbuck said. “It’s not like really working for me, I feel like it’s giving back for what I’ve been given.”

A long journey to overcome addiction

Starbuck said she would sleep in her SUV, on the Source bus, or on the streets as she started what she said was her journey.

In November, she said she had reached 14 months of sobriety.

“I am beyond grateful ... and blessed," she said. "(By) the grace of God, I’ve got a full-time job, I have an apartment. I was given a car."

In late October she was among staff of The Source to work and represent the center at its annual fundraiser, highlighting its “Hidden Faces” at the Vero Beach Heritage Center.

"I try to get involved with as many things as I possibly can," she said.

With the SUV donated to her in September, she can drive to and from work for her shift every day, seven days a week, from Sebastian, while before, after she crashed her vehicle, she said she had to rely on others.

With her job, she pays for her apartment at the Source’s Dignity Village in Sebastian along with her travel expenses to and from work, and her remaining court fees.

But Starbuck said before she got to the point she’s at now in her life, she had to get to the point where she “walked out of the woods and never turned back.

"It’s got to come from within. You've got to make that decision, you really do," she said.

Kathleen Starbuck was spiraling downward

She said she didn’t fully commit to The Source until a pursuit with Indian River County deputies took away her last form of shelter, her 2004 Toyota SUV.

“My finale, where I ended up in jail is, I was fleeing and eluding from the police and crashed (the SUV),” she said.

Just before 10 p.m. on a rainy night in June 2022, a deputy’s report states the SUV ran a red light and nearly collided with a patrol car.

There was a chase at “speeds over 70 mph” around other drivers, until deputies used spike strips to deflate the tires of her vehicle. The SUV went off the road where it struck a concrete sign, according to law enforcement records.

She turned 58 in the Indian River County Jail two days later, and, unable to pay the $250 bail, spent nearly 60 days in jail.

“It was (terrifying) – but it was my own doing and for the grace of God I didn’t hurt anybody, and I didn’t get hurt worse myself,” she said.

Starbuck said her head went through the windshield and she was told she sustained a traumatic head injury.

“Unfortunately, I have a great deal of memory loss,” she said, which she attributes to the crash, past crashes and also from substance abuse.

She was ordered to pay a $250 fine, had a year-long driver license suspension, and owes roughly $1,285 in mandated court costs and legal fees. She pays $40 a month and is subjected to random drug tests and DNA analysis.

After her time in jail, left with only a bicycle and a backpack, Starbuck said she was dropped “right back in the same parking lot” she had once slept in.

Goal is ... 'to help people help themselves'

Through The Source’s work-readiness programs, Starbuck has regained her driver's license and now she said she’s paying off the remainder of her fines and finishing probation.

“Fortunately, that’s behind me,” she said.

She wants to share her experiences in hopes of helping others.

“Our goal, always, … is to help people help themselves,” said Anthony Zorbaugh, the executive director of The Source. “Individuals like Kathleen are the perfect example - the prime example.”

Zorbaugh said The Source provides over 2,700 people some form of assistance.

“We’re averaging six new intakes a day,” he said.

The goal, he said, is returning each one to a self-sustaining independence.

Overnight bus fees are waived for those in one of the nonprofit's several work programs, he said.

“I do want to stay with The Source as long as I can,” Starbuck said.

She'd even like to open a new homeless shelter.

“I think more (homeless shelters) are needed," she said. "I try to be, and I hope I am, even a little bit of an inspiration to people to see that there is a way out.”

