'She was living her best life.' Friend recalls slain Plain Township woman

Christine Pleasant-Fite is shown second from left with friend Robbie Franklin, sister Debrah Trent and friends Melanie Rosengard and Lynette Green Jones, from left.

Social media posts about Christine Pleasant-Fite and her husband Byron Fite show a smiling couple apparently in sync with each other.

They attend parties dressed in coordinated outfits. Friends comment about her enjoyment of karaoke and a birthday cruise.

Those cheerful posts have ended.

Christine, 61, was found dead Jan. 21 in the home she shared with Byron on 31st Street NE in Plain Township. Stark County sheriff's deputies said they believe her husband shot her before shooting himself.

Byron, 62, who initially survived the shooting, was pronounced dead at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton. Harry Campbell, chief investigator for the Stark County Coroner's Office, said Byron died as the result of a gunshot wound. Christine's death has been ruled a homicide.

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing.

'We're all grieving and wish we had answers.'

For Christine's friend of 40-some years, Lynette Green Jones, the end of her life is a puzzle and a mystery.

"No one's going to really have any closure because nobody knows what really happened," the Massillon woman said. "That's one of the hardest things about grief is not having any closure and then you have to try to move forward, not knowing what really happened."

She said the couple had attended a party the night before Christine died.

"Everybody said everything was great. They said they had a great time," Jones said. "If you look at her Facebook page, you'll see that they seemed to have a great time, so who knew? That's what's really devastating about it. How can you go from being so happy, to this?

"It's a tragic loss. It's devastating. We're all grieving and wish we had answers."

Jones recalled that Christine seemed happy after marrying Byron in 2019.

'She was living her best life'

"Ever since she got married, she was just going on vacations," she said. "One of her younger sisters lives in Florida. They would go to Florida. She was just vacationing every chance she got, it seemed like. It was like she was living her best life. That's what's so mind-blowing about this. You never know what goes on behind closed doors, but they always seemed to be just so loving and happy."

She noted that Christine had been married before, and had children from that union.

Jones thought that her friend was doing well in her marriage to Byron.

"It was so nice to see her really, really happy," Jones said.

Jones said she and Christine were part of a close group of friends, comprising the Pleasant sisters and Green sisters, whose own mothers, Betty Pleasant and Phyllis Green, were best friends. Christine was a best friend to Jones' oldest sister, and Jones' best friend is one of Christine's sisters.

Jones remembered Christine as having always been a "loving, very sweet person, always smiling, very cheerful. You've never seen her down or disappointed. She was kind of like a straight-shooter. If she had anything to address, she was going to address it firmly and sternly. At the same time, she was nice about how she would say something to you.

"She would definitely greet you with a smile. You never know what kind of day a person's going to have, and if you address somebody with a smile, it kind of changes what their day is like. That's kind of what it was like running into her or even being around her. She would change your mood. She was always really chipper and happy."

Friend: She gave love to everyone

"It just went across the board, no matter what the situation was, and whoever she was dealing with, whether it be adult or a child. They were going to receive that same kind of love," Jones said.

Christine was a state-licensed child care provider who operated her business from a home on Ninth Street NE in Canton.

"We are saddened to hear of this tragedy and extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends," Jodi L. Norton, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Children and Youth, wrote in an email.

Rhoden Memorial Home in Canton is in charge of funeral arrangements. Visitation is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at the funeral home, 729 Cherry Ave. NE. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Metropolitan Event Center, 601 Cleveland Ave. NW.

