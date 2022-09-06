'She was lost:' Victim in Lafayette Walmart parking lot shooting longed to get her kids back

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Most of the public will briefly remember Casey Lewis as the woman killed Sunday in the Walmart parking lot. For others, Casey Lewis will be remembered as the happy-go-lucky teen who's life changed as drug addiction morphed her into a bitter and angry woman.

“She was the happiest person ever. You could not get her not to joke or smile,” Ciji Milburg said recalling Casey, her partner. “She was very sweet and very caring.

“She was the person everybody wanted to be around.”

Ciji and Casey met when they were 15 and students at Jefferson High School. Then, like so many, they drifted apart after high school.

When Ciji and Casey reconnected about a year ago, Casey was discernably different. Bitter and angry over her children being taken away from her, Ciji said.

“She was lost," Ciji said. "She lost all her kids due to ... drug abuse. She worked and slept to try to prove she could be a good mom.”

She never got her kids back, and it haunted Casey, Ciji said.

“That’s all she talked about for the last year. Wanting her kids; wanting her kids; wanting her kids,” Ciji said.

“She needed people to listen to her and nobody would,” Ciji said.

A review of court records show that Casey dabbled with misdemeanors starting a couple of years after she graduated from high school. By 2015, court records reveal a life spinning out of control. Lawsuits for debt collections, criminal cases that by 2022 escalated beyond misdemeanors.

In May 2021, police reportedly found Casey sleeping in her van in the Walmart parking lot — the same Walmart where she died 16 months later. Inside the van, police found syringes, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to reports. She was charged in June 2022 for these crimes.

On June 28, 2022, a driver found Casey's van stopped in the middle of Eisenhower Road near Tippecanoe County Road 400 North. When the driver honked, Casey got out of the car with a knife and threatened the driver while screaming, according to prosecutors. A passenger in the van coaxed Casey back into the van, but then Casey backed into the car before driving away.

Story continues

“She had a very short tempter due to the trauma she experienced growing up,” Ciji said, describing Casey as her friend and partner.

Ciji didn't really describe the trauma that Casey experienced growing up, but she did point to the death of Casey's infant daughter, Riley, that sent her over the edge into drug addiction.

Riley had pneumonia, Ciji said, and the doctor told Casey to take her home for treatment. But the infant died that night, Ciji said.

“That’s what triggered a lot of this,” Ciji said of Casey's addictions.

“She tried to get help," Ciji said. "She tried to get therapy. She would get up to where she needed to be then get a letter from Department of Child Services.

“DCS gave her no hope she would get her kids back,” she said. "She became bitter and angry.

“I remember holding her all night letting her cry because she missed her babies.”

A memorial for Casey

A makeshift memorial was created Monday in aisle 6 of the Walmart parking lot at the parking space near where Casey Lewis was shot.

On one of the posts, someone attached a note that reads, "Rest in peace. You didn't deserve this. No matter what, you baby will always know you. ..."

Another note attacked to a second post reads, "Rest in peace. From Walmart."

Casey's suspected killer

Ciji said Casey slipped into drugs and dating abusive men. She said the man whom she alleged shot Casey confided in her a couple weeks ago.

He tried to isolate Casey, but Casey wasn't one to be told what to do, Ciji said, explaining she wasn't threatened by Casey seeing men because their relationship was not exclusive.

Sunday night, she started receiving texts from friends saying that Casey was killed.

She also received a threatening text message from the man she suspects killed Casey.

The Journal & Courier called the number for the suspect and left two voicemails, asking to tell his side of the story.

He has not returned the calls.

The investigation

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said Tuesday that the cause of Casey's death was at least one gunshot to the chest. She declined to specifically say how many gun shots.

The manner of death is homicide, she said.

Meanwhile, Lafayette police continue to investigate.

On Monday, they broadcast over the scanner a statewide alert to other police agencies to be on the lookout for the suspect, who is the same man that Ciji alleged killed Casey.

Police declined to comment about the broadcast or confirm the name of the suspect as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutors, however, charged the man Tuesday with unrelated crimes.

Prosecutors charged him with escape for cutting off his GPS tracking device on Thursday. Prosecutors also charged him with being an habitual offender for previous felony convictions of battery, fraud and possession of meth.

The suspect remains on the loose as of Tuesday afternoon.

