'She was a lovely person': Remembering Constance Belvin, killed in NW Ocala home fire

One by one, vehicles turning onto Northwest 24th Court slowed down Saturday morning as they approached the burned brick home at 1905.

Some people shook their heads in disbelief. Others stopped, nodded, shook their heads from side to side, then bowed their heads.

On Friday night, firefighters from Ocala Fire Rescue rushed to the residence after receiving a call about heavy smoke and fire. At the location, they were told that someone was inside. Firefighters entered the home and found Constance Belvin in a hallway.

They took Belvin outside and administered CPR, then transported her to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital for further treatment. Unfortunately, Belvin died. Fire officials said it doesn't appear that Belvin was burned. She was 76.

Constance Belvin's home was severely damaged by fire Friday night. Belvin, who was inside, was removed by firefighters and taken to a local hospital, where she died.

The state Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives will determine the cause and origin of the blaze. Ocala police officials will be investigating the death.

Neighbor recalls Constance Belvin

Roosevelt Hunt Jr., Belvin's next door neighbor for nearly 25 years, said another neighbor had frantically banged on his front door Friday night, telling him to get out. Hunt said another neighbor tried entering Belvin's home but was unable to because of the thick smoke.

Hunt said firefighters broke the bedroom window, pointed a hose inside and doused the structure with water. During an interview, Hunt stared at the window, telling a Star-Banner reporter the busted window was part of Belvin's bedroom.

"She was quiet. She kept to herself. We talked about the Bible," Hunt said.

A look at what's left of Constance Belvin's home, which was severely damaged by fire Friday night. Belvin, who was removed from the home by firefighters, died at a local hospital.

Hunt, who's retired, said Belvin also was retired. He said she sometimes sat outside on her enclosed patio. He said whenever he went fishing, he would always bring her a fish. She always offered him money, and he always refused.

Friends remember Constance Belvin

Sheryl Leaks, who has known Belvin for years, said Belvin retired from Lockheed Martin. She said Belvin was married and has two adult sons, one of whom is deceased. She said a grandson lived with Belvin.

"She was a good grandma," Leaks said.

Narvella Haynes and Mary Woodbury were among those who drove by Belvin's home.

A fire official takes pictures of an Ocala home damaged by smoke and fire before entering on Friday night.

Haynes said she always admired Belvin growing up. She said Belvin was raised in Ocala and had graduated from Howard High School.

Woodbury said Belvin was quiet, beautiful and "a class act" who was "dressed well."

"She was a lovely person," Haynes said.

A relative stopped by the home. She said the family is mourning Belvin's loss and declined comment.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Friends and neighbors honor woman killed in NW Ocala house fire