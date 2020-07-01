She Loves Tech 6th Annual Global Startup Competition goes 100% virtual

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- She Loves Tech's Annual Global Startup Competition is the world's largest startup competition for women and technology. The competition, together with its conference, has continuously expanded its reach over the last 5 years. Alumni startups from previous years have gone on to raise over US$100 million in aggregate funding from some of the world's top investors, including Sequoia Capital, Vertex Ventures, Wavemaker, Microsoft and Amazon.

This year marks the competition's 6th year, and in spite of the global pandemic, the competition will expand yet again due to overwhelming response. Together with their organising partners, ATAST, Circle, Girls in Tech Macau, Gobi Partners, Hatch, Kerala Startup Mission, Longyan, NCSF, QBO, Yazamiyot, Raintree, Tanggram, Techcode, Turtle Venture, Unlimited, Women In Tech HK, and Official Impact Partner, Asian Development Bank Ventures, the competition will be held in over 30 countries across North and South America, Africa, Europe, Asia and Australia - and will be completely virtual. "One of the things we're most excited about is that going fully online gives us a great opportunity to reach a wider audience and help even more entrepreneurs than we ever could have," says Rhea See, co-founder of She Loves Tech.

"She Loves Tech was one of the best experiences for me. I was surrounded by the most powerful women in their field, building startups against all odds," raves Jayantika Soni, Resync Technologies, Singapore Winner 2019. The competition gives the world's most promising women-led or women-impact startups mentorship and guidance to grow and scale their business, and showcases them to a global audience of top investors and influencers from the tech community. Previous ambassadors, mentors, judges and speakers include Tim Draper (Founder, Draper University), Ankiti Bose (CEO, Zilingo), Arielle Zuckerberg (Partner, Coatue Management), Jane Sun (CEO, CTrip), and Lesly Goh (Former CTO, World Bank).

"Without women, we are unable to solve the world's greatest challenges. Women represent a new generation of innovation and disruptive thinking," remarks co-founder Virginia Tan. "Empowering women in technology will change the way we live and work, and our competition is one of the best ways to springboard that change," says co-founder Leanne Robers.

If you're a tech startup that either has at least one female founder or majority female consumers/end-users, take your business to the next level with the She Loves Tech 2020 Global Startup Competition and apply here - www.shelovestech.org

