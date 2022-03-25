'She was lucky': Police think Prattville girl's shooting part of TikTok 'challenge'

PRATTVILLE — A Prattville girl was shot in the face while in her front yard by an apparent Airsoft gun projectile, in what police say is a case associated with TikTok challenge that has gained notoriety on social media.

The pre-teen girl was not seriously injured, but the plastic pellet struck her in the cheek near her eye, said Police Chief Mark Thompson. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon on Walker Street.

Thompson said investigators have a description of a suspect vehicle from home surveillance cameras in the neighborhood.

There have been a spate of reports across the country for the past two months or so about the TikTok challenge believed to be behind assaults. People use Airsoft guns, which are as not as powerful as BB or pellet guns, to shoot unsuspecting victims. Some media reports say BB or pellet guns have been used in some of the incidents.

More: Police in Michigan warn against dangerous TikTok shooting challenge

Plastic projectiles are still dangerous, Thompson said.

"The girl was struck near her eye, so, yes its very dangerous," the chief said. "She was lucky not to have been seriously injured."

Other law enforcement agencies in the River Region have received no reports of similar incidents.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Prattville girl shot in face with airsoft projectile