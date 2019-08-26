She made history with AOC but Congress' second-youngest woman, Abby Finkenauer, is her own Democrat

WASHINGTON – Abby Finkenauer navigated unnoticed past the hoard of journalists eager to hear what fellow freshman lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had to say.

Within the ornate, deep and busy halls of the U.S. Capitol, she quietly squeezed through a doorway to the House floor to cast her votes as Ocasio-Cortez fielded questions about her uncertainty on sending billions to the southern border to help the migrant crisis.

That night in June, Finkenauer went to the annual congressional baseball game, where she ate cheese fries and posed for photos with interns and children at the annual D.C. charity event at Nationals Park. Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez appeared on Stephen Colbert's "The Late Show," where the host introduced her as a "superstar."

"AOC! AOC! AOC!" chanted the studio audience, using Ocasio-Cortez's initials and newfound moniker.

Being outshined by Ocasio-Cortez has become routine for Finkenauer, a moderate Democrat from Iowa with far less fame than her caucus-mate from New York. The two made headlines together in 2018 when - both at age 29 - they were elected to the House, making Ocasio-Cortez the youngest woman ever elected to Congress and Finkenauer - who is 10 months older - the second youngest.

The two were often mentioned together in the wake of the midterm elections. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who was previously the youngest woman elected to Congress, even publicly offered advice to both of them in an op-ed.

But the pair would not achieve status as a millennial lawmaking duo. Rather, their first eight months in office would be very different, a reflection of how the two lawmakers embody the split within the Democratic ranks as the party fights over its identity heading into the 2020 presidential election. Despite the support they've shown the other, Finkenauer demonstrates the more moderate sect that is often at odds with Ocasio-Cortez's progressive wing.

That chasm isn't exactly hidden.

Almost immediately, Ocasio-Cortez assumed the role as the boisterous and opinionated Bronx progressive, something that made her a boogeyman to conservatives and a target of the president. In a span of months, she didn't just get D.C. famous, she pierced the zeitgeist with a Netflix documentary, two TIME magazine covers and 5 million Twitter followers.

(From left) Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-Fla.), Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa) and Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) in Washington, D.C., on November 14, 2018. More

Finkenauer's tenure looks a lot like most freshmen lawmakers who helped Democrats take the House and flip districts from Republican grasp: few national media appearances, sparsely attended committee hearings and near anonymity (She has 22,000 Twitter followers). But she was the first freshman lawmaker to have a bill passed in the House — a piece of legislation she worked on with a Republican that she introduced just one day after being sworn in.

"My day is very different than what’s on CNN or FOX every night. It just is," Finkenauer, 30, said in an interview with USA TODAY, adding sometimes "you feel like you’re in a different world."

From Sherrill to Washington

Finkenauer smacked the wooden gavel on her desk.

The youngest freshman lawmaker to chair a subcommittee — the Small Business subcommittee on rural development, agriculture, trade, and entrepreneurship — she looked around the small room as she called the July hearing to order.

There were no reporters. No TV cameras. No protesters wearing shirts or holding signs like so many of the hearings featured in newspapers and on cable news.

Instead, there sat a panel of farmers ready to discuss the future of agriculture, the struggles for a new generation and the dangers farmers face throughout the Midwest.