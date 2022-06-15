‘She made me mad’: Woman accused of setting daughter’s Independence apartment on fire

A 42-year-old woman is accused of intentionally setting a fire at an Independence apartment complex that prompted an emergency rescue of her 24-year-old daughter from a second-story window on Sunday night.

Tawanda Anderson was charged Monday with first-degree arson in the fire that occurred in the 600 block of North Spring Lake Drive. She was being held in the Jackson County jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Fire crews were dispatched to the complex around 8:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from a building. They rescued one victim, the only person injured, by ladder. She was treated by paramedics at the scene. The fire was brought under control roughly 20 minutes after crews responded.

Arson was quickly suspected as the cause. A firefighter interviewed by police reported that there were two apparent points of origin. One was in front of a staircase leading to the upstairs and another was in the kitchen of a unit.

During an interview with police, the victim, whose name is withheld in court records, said Anderson locked her out of the home following an argument about money. She told the investigator that Anderson threatened to “kill her and do things to her car.”

At one point, the witness said, she got back inside and heard banging outside as Anderson struck her car with a metal bat. She then heard the fire alarms and saw the fire coming from downstairs and, realizing she could not escape, dialed 911 for help.

She also told investigators that Anderson took her car before leaving the area.

About two hours later, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies called Independence police advising a report had been made about Anderson in the 18000 block of Lexington Road. A woman called police after Anderson — a stranger to her — allegedly showed up at her house and said: “I need help. I killed my baby.”

“She made me mad and I killed her. I’m sorry,” the woman allegedly said, according to an account by the witness included in charging documents.

Two detectives interviewed Anderson after she was taken into police custody. She recalled drinking heavily and arguing with her daughter, court records say, before “everything went red and then black.”

She told them she had difficulty recalling some events from the evening.

Court records did not list an attorney who could speak on Anderson’s behalf as of Tuesday.

Under Missouri law, first-degree arson is a felony offense that carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.