She misled Dickson ex-boyfriend now charged with murder. Her sentence: Life in prison.

Jennifer Faith

A Texas woman was sentenced to life in federal prison after admitting to deceiving a Dickson County man, her former boyfriend who charged with killing her husband, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Jennifer Faith, 49, of Dallas, entered a guilty plea as part of a scheme that included creating fake email accounts – and pretending to be her husband, James – to correspond with Dickson County resident Darrin Lopez, who is charged with homicide in the Oct. 9, 2020 shooting death of James.

Faith was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle, who also ordered her to pay $6,500 in restitution to her late husband’s family to cover funeral expenses and a $250,000 fine.

In February 2021, prosecutors charged Faith with obstruction of justice. In September 2021, they added a charge of use of interstate commerce in the commission of murder-for-hire, an offense that carries a potential death sentence.

As part of the plea deal, the U.S. government agrees to recommend a sentence of life in prison for Faith. However, the agreement must be approved by the United States attorney general. Also, her plea can still be used in court even if the attorney general doesn’t approve the agreement. As part of the deal, no additional charges will be brought against Faith and she agreed to provide her testimony.

Picture from an Arkansas truck stop of Darrin Lopez during the time frame he's alleged to have traveled from Dickson County to Dallas.

Lopez, 49, a Cumberland Furnace resident who remains in the Dickson County Jail, is charged in the shooting death of James Faith in front of the Faiths’ home. Lopez has entered a not guilty plea.

An indictment states that Lopez drove from his Cumberland Furnace home to the Faiths’ home, waited for the Faiths to walk their dog that morning, and allegedly approached James Faith from behind and shot him seven times – three times in the head, three times in the torso, and one time in the groin. Lopez then fled the scene, according to investigators.

At Faith's recent sentencing hearing, prosecutors introduced into evidence a video of Faith describing the killing to a detective the morning of her husband’s murder, according to an attorney’s office press release.

“I turned around and I just saw this person shoot and shoot. I couldn’t believe – I didn’t know him. Like, why?” Faith said. “A lot of shots, five, six, maybe, I feel like. And he just kept going, and I’m like, stop it!”

“And then I saw the person turn and like, just, dark eyes, coming toward me. And so I started – I yelled no, and I started to run. And he tackled me to the ground,” she added. “He was trying to attack me the whole time I was screaming.”

Prosecutors also introduced into evidence surveillance audio of Faith screaming during the attack and video of her crying hysterically afterwards.

“Ms. Faith put on quite a performance in the wake of her husband’s murder. She poured out her sob story to reporters and law enforcement, then headed home to orchestrate her coverup,” said U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham.

Faith admits to reconnecting with Lopez, a former boyfriend, in March of 2020 and over months making affectionate statements such as, “In you, I have everything I’ve ever wanted.”

James Faith

She learned that Lopez had sustained a traumatic brain injury from IED while deployed as a soldier in Iraq; admitted she told Lopez that her husband was physically and sexually abusing her; and repeated those assertions while pretending to be her husband.

Faith also admitted she initiated a claim with the insurance company seeking a nearly $630,000 payout and that she gave a TV interview asking for help finding the shooter – while knowing it was in fact Lopez, according to the document.

“She preyed on her boyfriend’s protective instinct and his pocketbook in order to convince him to execute her husband,” said U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah for the federal Northern District of Texas previously.

Investigators said they have found no evidence of domestic or sexual violence by Jamie Faith.

