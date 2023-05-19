'She is missed by all and will be loved forever:' Allison Jo Baker Memorial Event scheduled for Sunday

May 19—TRAVERSE CITY — Allison "Alli" Jo Baker is remembered for her love of animals, her laugh and her dedication to becoming a nurse.

Those memories will be celebrated at a memorial event and scholarship fundraiser planned this Sunday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Traverse City West High School.

The goal of the event is to raise money for an endowed scholarship in Baker's name for the Northwestern Michigan College nursing program.

The event is being organized by the West High School student senate and will feature car safety checks performed by North Shore Safe Kids, Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, according to a flyer.

Local businesses, including Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, Garden Goods, Louie's Meats Food Truck, Oleson's, Grand Traverse Pavilions, Security Sanitation and Northern Monument and Laser Engraving have all donated goods or money to help sponsor the event.

Approximately six months ago, on Dec. 2, Baker was killed in a hit-and-run case, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. She was 23 years-old.

Timothy Lyon, 47, from Long Lake Township has been charged with one count failure to stop or identify after a personal injury accident, one count of lying to a police officer, and one count of violating the terms of a restricted license, court records showed.

He has pleaded not guilty.

During Lyon's arraignment on Dec. 5, Kit Tholen who formerly worked for the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's office, argued that Lyon hit Baker and saw her at the side of the road in a ditch before he fled the scene.

"He left and he had no intentions of contacting police," Tholen said.

Court records show that, on Nov. 16, Lyon was released from probation on an operating-while-intoxicated conviction, which Tholen said originally involved a high blood-alcohol-content charge that was reduced during court proceedings.

Lyon had told sheriff's deputies at the time of his arrest that the reason he was driving around that night was allegedly to purchase more alcohol, Tholen said. Lyon "repeatedly lied about having drunk alcohol until ultimately a PBT was delivered showing he had a blood alcohol content."

Story continues

He is scheduled to argue his case in front of the 13th Circuit Court in Grand Traverse County starting on May 30.

Baker was working at the Grand Traverse Pavilions and living in Long Lake Township at the time of her death.

"On behalf of the organization, we are saddened to hear the news. Alli was a great employee, well-liked and respected," Clayton Wagatha wrote in a statement from Grand Traverse Pavilions back in December. "She will be missed by many."

Hundreds of people expressed their grief about Baker's death on Facebook, Instagram and Nextdoor, as well as on local social media pages and groups.

"The love that she brought to her family and friends is missed everyday, and the world is a little darker without her in it," a statement from Sunday's event organizers said. "She is missed by all and will be loved forever."

To donate to the scholarship fund, visit https://www.nmc.edu/about/foundation/giving/give.html.