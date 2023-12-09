She’s on mission to recycle batteries to protect the environment

The spark, so to speak, that inspired Katerina Aifantis to start focusing on battery recycling happened one day when she was walking with a student on the University of Florida campus.

“We saw a battery thrown away on the grass. I asked my students to bring their used batteries to my lab so I could run tests on them. We often search for ones disposed of on campus grounds and find quite a few,” said the UF tenured associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering.

“We even found a larger lead-acid, the type used in vehicles, on campus,” she said. “Lithium-ion batteries. Although they play a most significant role in our lives, not much is known about them by the general public. Even universities offer limited courses on them.”

Aifantis, who has been at UF since 2017, teaches the only battery course. Now, she has organized two battery recycling drives.

The first is 12-2 p.m., Monday, Dec 18, at 11347 SW 160th St., Miami, and is being held in collaboration with Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida and UF. The second is 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Friday, Dec. 29, at 244 SW 24th Road, Miami (in the parking lot across from the Cathedral), and is a collaboration of St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral and UF.

Everyone is encouraged to stop by and drop off used batteries. The batteries should be in a clear zip lock bag and have tape placed on the battery ends. Cesar Dominguez is the student who will be collecting at both drives.

“I think the locations tie in great with the holidays, since one is near the zoo where families go for fun and the other is at a church, which many go during the holidays,” Aifantis said.

Katerina Aifantis, Ph.D., works in her lab at the University of Florida with researcher Pu Hu, Ph.D.

The professor is organizing the drives from her sabbatical at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (AUTH) in Greece and the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. She received her Ph.D. at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands in 2005 at age 21, and became the youngest person with a doctoral degree in The Netherlands. Science magazine called her “ahead of her time.”

“During my sabbatical I am working on developing more efficient lithium-based batteries that are lighter but can operate longer before needing to be charged,” Aifantis said.

In July, she was an organizer of the first international symposium, “The Future of Batteries and Sustainability” with the mission “to work together to create new lithium batteries with higher performance that do not contain toxic metals and are recyclable.”

Aifantis hopes everyone will start recycling batteries that are often tossed in the trash without a thought. She also wants the public to learn about safety issues, how to handle batteries, and how important they are for our future.

“Lithium-ion and lead-acid are collected at various locations, but alkaline batteries are to be disposed of along with regular trash in Florida as most do not contain toxic metals. However, all alkaline batteries contain magnesium. Recovering magnesium through recycling will reduce the need to mine it. Also, magnesium prices are increasing so it will be beneficial for the economy as well,” she said.

You can check https://www.scitechexchange.com/ for drive updates and Aifantis’ Instagram (for any last minute changes due to weather) at https://www.instagram.com/nanobioenergy_aifantis/ Videos and more on battery recycling are on the Advancing Sustainable Science-Technology exchange website.

Jonathan Jean Charles, a sophomore at University of Miami, has been recognized as one of 10 EmPOWERED Scholars by The American Heart Association.

UM s tudent wins national award

Jonathan Jean Charles, a sophomore at the University of Miami, was named one of 10 EmPOWERED Scholars by The American Heart Association. The recipients from across the United States each won $5,000.

“To be one of only 10 scholars recognized in 2023 is a tremendous achievement, and we congratulate Jonathan Jean Charles for being named an EmPOWERED Scholar this year,” said Marisol Garcia, executive director for the American Heart Association’s Greater Miami and Fort Lauderdale market. “We know this will be a great source of pride for Jonathan’s family, friends, and school, and we welcome Jonathan to the American Heart Association family in South Florida.”

Jonathan, who is studying biochemistry and molecular biology, is a Haitian American who believes in “the importance of providing all people with high-quality, patient-centered health care.”

At UM, Jonathan served as a COPE Peer Educator to raise awareness of mental health topics including suicide prevention, body image and depression, and the promotion of emotional well-being among undergraduate students. Jonathan is the health chair for the NAACP at UM.

The program awards scholarships to undergraduate students who volunteer in their communities and give their time to community-based organizations, student-led organizations and other groups that address food insecurity, safe housing, job opportunities, access to health care, and other conditions that can result in health disparities. Visit empoweredtoserve.org/scholars.

Nights of Lights returns to Pinecrest

There are holiday lights and events for everyone at Nights of Lights in Pinecrest Gardens.

Pinecrest Gardens is sparkling with holiday cheer. On select nights, from 6-9 p.m., until Jan. 6, the gardens come alive with lights and special activities including a Children’s Corner with Santa, storytellers, and face painting; a beer-tasting night and silent disco night for adults; and concerts for all at the Banyan Bowl.

“This year’s Nights of Lights promises to be our most dazzling yet,” said Cristina Blanco, executive director of Pinecrest Gardens. “We’re excited to welcome everyone to Pinecrest Gardens and share the magic of the season.” For event dates and tickets, visit www.pinecrestgardens.org.

Symphonic Band presents two concerts

The Greater Miami Symphonic Band is celebrating its 45th season with holiday concerts at 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at Pinecrest Gardens; and at 8 p.m. Dec. 12 at the UM Gusman Concert Hall. Both programs feature popular music for all to enjoy. Tickets and more is at www.GMSB.org.

Write to ChristinaMMayo@gmail.com with news for this column.