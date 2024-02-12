‘She was with me’ Nikki Haley signs note for student missing class for campaign event

A Blythewood High School senior missed her government class Monday. But at least she had an excuse that’s related to the course.

Shanlyn Todd, 18, attended former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s campaign stop and made sure she received a note from the Republican presidential hopeful.

“She was with me during her government class,” Haley wrote on a “Pick Nikki” sign. “God Bless. Nikki Haley.”

Todd attended Haley’s midday campaign stop at Thunder Tower Harley Davidson in Elgin with her parents, Jess and Angela Todd.

“I want her to experience this,” Angela Todd said, adding she would be OK if her daughter went to hear President Joe Biden speak to know more about the political process.

Shanlyn Todd came wearing a Haley t-shirt to the campaign stop and said she is planning to vote in the GOP primary, participating in her the first election cycle.

“I’ve just never really followed like the news or anything until I really like started understanding how much having the right to vote actually affects our country,” Shanlyn Todd said. “So like I’m learning about that school right now in government class. So it’s made me actually want to sit down and watch the news more and talk to my parents for about it.”