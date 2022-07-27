'She was not in her right mind': Frantic 911 calls released in Jada Johnson shooting

Almost three weeks after a woman was fatally shot by a Fayetteville police officer, the police department released six calls she placed to 911 on the night of her death.

Jada Johnson, 22, was killed July 1 at her grandfather’s home in the 2300 block of Colgate Drive after Johnson reported a group of men were trying to break into the house. While officers were at the home, Johnson, who her family says feared for her life after a breakup, pulled out a handgun and put it to her head. Officials said Johnson was shot during a struggle to disarm her.

Jada Johnson in a November 2019 photo.

Rick and Maria Iwanski, Johnson’s grandparents — who witnessed the shooting along with Johnson's 2-year-old daughter — dispute that account, saying Johnson only threatened to hurt herself.

The half dozen calls made to police by Johnson on the night of her killing reveal she used a series of excuses to try to get officers to come to her grandfather’s home. Her grandparents said she feared an abusive ex-boyfriend had sent people to harm her.

Johnson’s first call, placed at 9:41 p.m., was 13 minutes long. At the beginning of the recording, Johnson told the dispatcher that a group of men was attempting to break in.

“I think I seen some shadows trying to come in through my front door and my back door,” she said. “Please hurry up. I hear voices and I think they’re coming in.”

Jada Johnson: Mourners gather at funeral of woman killed by Fayetteville police officer

Fayetteville police shooting: New details released in Fayetteville police shooting death of Jada Johnson

Johnson and her grandmother passed the phone back and forth throughout the call, with Johnson begging the dispatcher for help with increasing frustration. The dispatcher’s attempt to end the call appeared to spark suspicion in Johnson, and she can be heard questioning why the dispatcher would hang up. That suspicion carried throughout the first call and several of the other calls.

During that first call, while her grandmother was on the line with 911, Johnson can be heard in the background making additional calls to 911 from another phone.

Story continues

Initially, Johnson's grandparents believed she was in danger — but even before police came, Maria Iwanski told the dispatcher she, Johnson and the baby hid in the closet as Rick Iwanski searched outside. Rick Iwanski has said he found nothing.

At 9:46 p.m., Johnson placed a second call to 911, again telling dispatch men were breaking into the house. Johnson's voice is captured in both the second call and the original recording where her grandmother remained on the phone with 911.

Johnson’s third call came five minutes later. In this one she made statements that suggested she believed law enforcement was in cahoots with her ex-boyfriend and she told the dispatcher she'd go outside and talk to the men she thought were breaking in.

Video: 'Shots fired!' Doorbell camera captures moments surrounding fatal police shooting of Fayetteville woman

'He killed my baby': Fayetteville woman’s grandparents challenge police account of shooting

Less than two minutes later, Johnson would call 911 a fourth time and — with her voice devoid of emotion — claim her daughter had stopped breathing. When the dispatcher asked if Johnson was able to do CPR, Johnson said, no, then began to speak to someone in the room with her. The call disconnected shortly after.

A fifth call from Johnson to 911 came six minutes later. She thought the dispatcher who answered was the same one from earlier and asked why they hung up on her, then she rambled about cameras and recordings, and claimed her grandfather worked for the government.

“Everything is recorded,” Johnson said. “My grandfather worked for the government of the United States. I want y’all to know that. Everything is being recorded.”

For the next several minutes as Johnson makes aimless statements about cameras and talked to people in the room, the dispatcher repeatedly asked about her daughter. Then nearly two minutes into the call, the dispatcher asked, "I need to know, are you going to do CPR on your daughter?"

Johnson said yes. Moments later, however, she flatly announced, "She's dead," and hung up.

According to the Iwanskis. Johnson’s daughter was never having trouble breathing. They believe their granddaughter’s frenzied 911 calls were a result of her delusions that someone was coming to harm her.

“She was just trying to get them to frantically come,” Rick Iwanski said last week.

Johnson’s fear, according to Iwanski, was elevated by what her grandparents believe was a mental health crisis.

“She was going very manic, very panicky,” Rick Iwanski said. “It was just clear that she was having trouble and fearful.

"It was clear from the audio that she was not in her right mind.”

The dispatch logs notes that Johnson had a “long history” of mental illness. According to the log, Johnson made 10 calls on June 29.

The log notes that officers arrived at the Colgate Drive home at 9:57 p.m., with Johnson agreeing to go to the hospital at 10:30 p.m. A request for EMS was made at 11 p.m. for a panic attack, according to the log.

At 11:27 p.m., the shots that would kill Johnson were reported in the dispatch log.

“Need EMS fast,” the log read.

Maria Iwanski said she would learn 30 minutes later that her granddaughter was dead.

Officer Zacharius Borom, who the Fayetteville Police Department identified as the shooter, and Sgt. Timothy Rugg, who was also inside the home at the time of the shooting, have been placed on paid administrative leave. According to city records, Borom joined the department in December 2019, while Rugg joined in April 2018 and was promoted in March. The State Bureau of Investigation and the Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit are conducting separate probes into the shooting, the Police Department said.

Special Subscription Offers

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Jada Johnson: Frantic 911 calls released by Fayetteville police