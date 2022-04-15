'She Was Not Trash': Body Found in Indiana Is Identified After 30 Years

For three decades, she was known only as Jane Doe, ever since her body was found dumped on the embankment of an interstate highway in Indiana in May 1992.

But Wednesday, authorities in Boone County, Indiana, said that they had finally identified her as Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr., a teenager who had disappeared from the home she shared with her parents in Toledo, Ohio.

She was found off Interstate 65 in Washington Township, northwest of Indianapolis, wearing only a light green tank top and anklet socks, according to an FBI report, just a month before her 18th birthday.

“Ever since that dreadful day,” investigators “never gave up on trying to solve the case,” the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, which led the investigation, said in a statement.

Late last year, they finally established the woman’s identity by matching her DNA to a profile that one of Sniegowski’s half sisters had uploaded to a genetic genealogy website, the sheriff’s office said.

At a news conference Wednesday, Sniegowski’s brother, Lenny Sniegowski, tried to hold back tears, as he described his family’s relief at finally learning what had happened to her.

“She was not trash; she was a beautiful, fun, loving, upbeat person,” Sniegowski said of his sister, who was known as Maggie.

“My family is grateful for everybody that looked, worried, searched, cared, cried and handled my little sister over these years in this case, as though she was your own little sister,” he said.

He implored other families with missing loved ones not to lose hope.

“If you’ve felt like giving up, don’t,” Sniegowski said. “There’s still people in this world who will continue looking on your behalf, no matter what.”

The case is among the latest to benefit from advances in DNA and genetic genealogy, which have helped investigators reopen cold cases, identify unnamed victims, track down suspects and give families a measure of closure.

In April, authorities said they had confirmed the identity of a man known as the I-65 Killer, who was responsible for at least three murders along Interstate 65 in Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s and 1990. The breakthrough in that case came when investigators used genetic genealogy to match ancestry records with the DNA of Harry Edward Greenwell, who authorities said had an extensive criminal past.

Margaret Sniegowski’s body was also found along Interstate 65 in Indiana, raising questions about whether there was a link to the I-65 Killer case.

“That part is an ongoing investigation,” said Deputy Wesley Garst, a spokesman for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

No cause of death has been determined, according to the Sheriff’s Office, but according to the FBI, foul play was “suspected due to the condition of her recovery.”

Investigators said that they had tried several times to identify Sniegowski’s body without success.

Her remains were first exhumed in 2015, authorities said. In February 2021 they sent the remains to Othram, a forensic laboratory that specializes in using forensic genetic genealogy to help solve older crimes.

By September, they had successfully obtained enough DNA to begin building a profile and search for her living relatives.

A half sister of Margaret Sniegowski, curious about her family history, had submitted a DNA sample to ancestry.com, the genealogy website. Investigators said that they matched that sample to the DNA from the remains and, from there, were able to track down Sniegowski’s family.

“Now I know who Jane Doe is,” Don Lawson, who found Sniegowski’s body, said at the news conference. Lawson, now a Boone County commissioner, added: “It’s not just someone that I found in an unfortunate way. She’s a family member.”

Though Sniegowski’s body has been identified, the case is far from resolved.

“Now the work begins to find the lowlife people that did this,” Lenny Sniegowski said at the news conference. He added, “Anybody that knows my family knows that we don’t forget.”

Lenny Sniegowski, who lives in Dallas, said his sister loved to sing and was funny and athletic. At one point, she even tried out for the boys wrestling team, he said in a telephone interview Thursday.

“She was a fighter,” he said.

Sniegowski said his sister had left all of her belongings behind when she disappeared, a sign that she had not intended to go far.

As the years passed, Sniegowski added, he kept hoping he might get a phone call from her or bump into her in the street. He said his stomach turned every time another Jane Doe was found. At one point, desperate for answers, Sniegowski even consulted a psychic.

In January, when the sheriff knocked on his door and shared the news that his sister had been identified, Sniegowski said he crumpled.

“I damn near passed out,” he said. “I thought I’d mourned her for 30 years. It turns out that I really didn’t start mourning her.”

