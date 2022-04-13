'She was not trash': Boone County officials identify woman dumped along I-65 in May 1992

A woman found dead along Interstate 65 in Boone County in 1992 has been identified.

Using DNA investigators were able to identify the woman as Margaret Ann "Maggie" Sniegowski Jr.

Sniegowski's body was found by a farmer May 3, 1992, one month before her 18th birthday.

Margaret Ann "Maggie" Sniegowski Jr. is the name officials gave April 13, 2022 to the woman whose body was found in May 1992. DNA helped identify Sniegowski.

"He was working his field and found my little sister discarded like a piece of trash. She's no longer that," Sniegowski's brother, Lenny Sniegowski, said while fighting back tears. "Now the work begins to find the lowlife, the person or people, who did this. She was not trash. She was a beautiful, loving, upbeat person."

The news comes one week after DNA helped identify the man dubbed the “I-65 Killer” who was linked to the murders of three women in Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s, authorities announced Wednesday he is responsible for the death of a fourth woman.

At a press conference earlier this month, police noted there was a possibility Greenwell could be linked to more unsolved cases. Sgt. Glen Fifield of the Indiana State Police said detectives were continuing to investigate whether Greenwell, who was born in Kentucky, is connected to other violent crime in the Midwest.

The identification of Greenwell earlier this month concluded a more than 30-year investigation. It began in February 1987 when Heath, 41, was found assaulted and shot to death behind a Super 8 motel in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Greenwell killed two more women in 1989, according to investigators.

Gill, a 24-year-old overnight auditor at a Days Inn in Merrillville, was assaulted and killed in the early morning hours of March 3.

That same day, Jeanne Gilbert, a 34-year-old part-time auditor for a Days Inn in Remington was killed while working.

Gill and Gilbert were shot with the same .22 caliber handgun and DNA collected at the scene of Heath’s killing linked to Gilbert's death, investigators said.

More: Police say they've identified the 'I-65 Killer.' Here's what we know about his victims

Story continues

DNA also linked the same attacker behind a 1990 sexual assault of a clerk at a Days Inn in Columbus, Indiana, along the I-65 corridor. In that case, the clerk got away and was able to vividly describe the attacker, which led to the police sketch of the suspect that was widely circulated.

Investigators during the press conference earlier this month said a DNA match to Greenwell to initially identify him was made through a close family member, and returned a 99.99% probability.

Heath was a mother of two and an avid reader. At the time of her death, she had recently gotten engaged.

Gill was promoted from being a maid at the hotel she worked at before her death. She loved baking and decorating cakes, cross-stitching and painting.

Gilbert was a mother and the night of her death, she had traded shifts to watch her daughter's last game as a cheerleader.

IndyStar reporter Sarah Nelson contributed to this report.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: I-65 murder victim found in Boone County in 1992 identified with DNA