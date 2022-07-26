'She was a nurturer': Rockford woman's death a shock to friends, neighbors

ROCKFORD — While lives around the globe were uprooted by the pandemic, Ashley Hardin suggested in a Nov. 19, 2020, Facebook post that she had found peace.

She posted:

"When you have peace in your heart, nothing can shake that. Find a way to create peace in your life. Give when you don't have much to give. Be kind to those who aren't kind to you. Love people who can't even love themselves. In these simple moments are where I feel truly blessed."

Because of her kindness to others, people are responding with shock and anger over her death. In a matter of hours Saturday, the 38-year-old mother of three children went from a person missing in Rockford to a homicide victim in Roscoe.

About four hours after she was reported missing, the Roscoe Police Department responded at 7:35 a.m. to Ecolab, at 5151 East Rockton Road where Hardin was found deceased behind the business.

The cause of her death was not disclosed.

Hardin's ex-boyfriend, Rayshawn D. Smith, 46, of Rockford, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and unlawful restraint. Winnebago County Chief Deputy Rick Ciganek said he is not aware of any connection between the business and Smith.

"She was loved by so many people," said the Rev. John Senter of Faith Walkers Assembly of Rockford, where Hardin was a member.

"When my daughter (Jasmine) graduated from Judson University, we looked up and we saw Ashley. She drove all the way to Elgin just to be at my daughter's graduation. That's just the kind of person Ashley was. She always had a smile on her face.

"This is a big blow."

Kristi Williams Dumas was one of nearly 100 people to comment on Hardin's Facebook page.

Reached Monday in Virginia, Dumas, said she first met Hardin 13 years ago when they both were living in Los Angeles and attending the same church where they sang together in the choir.

She said Hardin was a caring mother of one child and was pregnant with her second.

"She was a nurturer," Dumas said. "She was an excellent and attentive mother to the child she had and was very health conscious. She made sure she was feeding her body the right things for her child."

Dumas also called Hardin "intuitive" and "insightful" as well as a talented singer chasing a dream.

"At the time, she was married," she said. "They were young couple trying to make the best of things and pursue dreams and pursue goals. I feel like Tinseltown is very much known for that."

She also said Hardin returned to Illinois to be closer to family.

Neighbors near Hardin's Cole Avenue home said she lived in the single-family home with Smith and her three children for about three years.

Neighbors were shocked by her death noting how she mostly kept to herself and played in the yard with her children. They were perhaps even more shocked and chilled by the video made by Smith and posted on Hardin's Facebook page.

In the video Smith said in part, "I told her about my anger issues. I told her about my felony. I told her about prison. I told her about being controlling, violent, everything. I gave her every opportunity to walk away."

Smith appeared in court on Monday on first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and unlawful restraint charges.

