She was ordering at KFC’s drive-through, then she went on the attack, Florida cops say

Violence erupted at a KFC drive-through in St. Petersburg, Florida, last week and a patron ended up arrested.

According to a police report, Alexandra Maldonado was caught on restaurant surveillance video at around 5 p.m. last Friday attacking a teenage employee after an unnamed issue with her food order.

The complaint says that the video shows the 23-year-old suspect exit her car and walk inside the restaurant, which was closed to the public, then strike the worker as she sat in the takeout booth.

The employee, a minor at 16, was left with “a visible red mark” on her neck, approximately one inch by four inches in size, said the affidavit.

With the footage, police were able to track down Maldonado’s car shortly thereafter. Post Miranda, the defendant admitted to hitting the teen whom she had never met before that day.

Maldonado, of St. Petersburg, was charged with burglary of an occupied structure and child abuse. She was released on $15,000 bond, according to Pinellas County court records.