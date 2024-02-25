‘She’s the personification of Black history’ Portsmouth church honors Sen. Lucas

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – New Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Portsmouth is honoring a living Black History legend.

Senator L. Louise Lucas is the first Black woman to serve as President Pro Tempore of the Virginia Senate and chairperson of the Senate Finance and Appropriation Committees.









“She is certainly a trendsetter. She has been impactful historically,” said Rev. Dr. Milton Blount, New Mount Olivet Baptist Church.

The celebration kicked off with an introduction from the first Black President of Tidewater College Community College Marcia Conston.

“Senator Lucas continues to show that she is committed to do what is right on behalf of our communities, our people and the entire Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Conston.

As a grad of the historically Black schools including I.C. Norcom High School and Norfolk State University, the congregation believes she is a shining example of Black History.

“She’s the personification of Black history. She reflects not only what the generations before her have worked towards, but her present generation. She leaves a legacy and a mark upon this present generation and upon the generations to come. It says, if you work hard, if you’re diligent, if you’re committed, if you have work ethic, then you can be successful. Not only successful for yourself, on your own, but also for the community that you serve in. That is what she has taught us thus far. I’m certain that there are many lessons that she will teach us concerning the shaping of Black history in the future,” said Blount.

Conston highlights her work in recent years, including the opening of the Rivers casino in Portsmouth as well as advocating to remove the confederate monument in Olde Towne.

“Senator Lucas is a woman of courage,” said Conston.

Milton adds, “there are people who don’t appreciate what she has done. Those who are cynical or even critical. But in the words of John Lewis, [Lucas] has taught us what it looks like and what it is like to get into some ‘good trouble.’ She has been willing to fight the fight on behalf of her people in order to make Portsmouth, the state, the nation and the world a better place for all of us to live.”

During the celebration with songs and dancing, Lucas said after 40-years of pushing for change.

“It took this long to get to this place, but I could not have gotten here without you all at my back. It took your support and believing, that I could do this and make this happen. So, while I receive the roses the fragrance belongs to you. Thank you so much.”

