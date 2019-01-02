When she picks up gavel again, Pelosi will preside over a very different House

After the November elections, when Nancy Pelosi was still working on winning over Democrats who opposed her for speaker, incoming Congresswoman Donna Shalala met with her to talk about what committees she could be considered for.

The once-and-future speaker of the House recognized a teaching moment:

“Ask for the moon!” she said, according to Representative-elect Shalala. “Don’t come in here and tell me you’re going to support me no matter what. Ask for the moon!”

It was a lesson from a master negotiator, woman-to-woman. As a former cabinet secretary in the Clinton administration and a university president in Florida, Shalala knows her power. But not as a legislator. Not in the maze called Congress.

So what did the Floridian ask for? “A lot!” she laughs. “A lot!”

In Representative Pelosi’s 2008 memoir, “Know Your Power: A Message to America’s Daughters,” the country’s first female speaker of the House says she learned from other women – and men, too, including her politician father and brother. But she emphasizes her mother, friends, pioneer female lawmakers, and women in political organizing. Now she’s on the verge of a historic second act as speaker, about to work with the largest incoming class of women ever elected to Congress. It’s a symbiotic moment – an opportunity for these newcomers to learn from her, and vice versa.

“Isn’t that exciting?” Pelosi enthuses, when asked about the female newcomers at a December press conference. “They bring the fresh-from-the-trenches energy that is so useful to the Congress. They learn from us how Congress works.”

It’s a moment of national significance beyond partisan politics, though there will be plenty of that, say observers. In a chamber with 435 members, having a woman – again – as second in the line of presidential succession, leading a House with 105 women (90 of them Democrats), serves as a message of possibility to America’s women.

“Many young women weren’t able to see themselves as part of this body called Congress,” says Cindy Rosenthal, professor emerita at the University of Oklahoma and co-author of the book, “Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the New American Politics.” The large and diverse class “is going to provide a mirror which is going to be really profound for women going forward.”

This larger group of female lawmakers also has an opportunity to make their voice heard, to affect policy, to have a bigger seat at the table.

“You get up to 100, that’s a real significant infusion in the institution,” says Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D) of Ohio, who has sometimes been critical of Pelosi and the influence of the coasts and campaign-fundraising on House Democrats. Still, she strongly supports the speaker-designate as “a proven leader whose batting average cannot be matched,” and cites her “extraordinary trailblazing” as one reason “these accomplished women are going to hit the ground running.”

THE POLITICAL EDUCATION OF NANCY PELOSI

Nancy Pelosi was born into politics as the daughter of a congressman, Thomas D’Alesandro Jr. When she was just seven years old, he was elected mayor of Baltimore, working the city in his trademark bow tie and straw boater (she wears stylish outfits and stilettos).

From him, she learned how to count votes, she says.

In her memoir, she recounts Election Day when her father first ran for mayor. Early in the morning, he went to the roof of their three-story row house in Little Italy. He had with him her brother Tommy – who would follow in his father’s footsteps as mayor. The two watched as campaign workers converged from every direction on election headquarters, picking up packets to go door-to-door and turn out the vote.

Pelosi’s mother, Anunciata, also called Nancy, was central to the organizing – dispatching a brigade of women to political events. Her mother also kept a “favor file.” She would note requests on a slip of paper, pop them into her folder, and after the people were back on their feet, later connect them with someone with a similar need. It was a way to share the work and the good works, she writes.

The young Nancy, too, became adept at listening to her father’s constituents, staffing a table near the front door where people came for help. As Pelosi recounts, this was “natural” to her and her five older brothers. It was about public service and community, and also – as a devout Roman Catholic – about faith anchored in social good.