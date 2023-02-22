She was pulled over for no seat belt in Florida. Then a cop looked in her leggings

Florida’s Flagler County Sheriff’s Office was busy over the weekend, thanks to the Daytona 500 on Sunday and long Presidents Day weekend into Monday.

The 500-mile-long NASCAR Cup Series race held annually at Daytona International Speedway attracted thousands of people to the area, along with some troublemakers, the agency said.

Deputies in Flagler, about 25 miles north, made 19 arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. on Monday; 1,009 calls for service came in and 202 traffic stops were initiated.

“While many visitors were in the area for the Daytona 500 this past weekend some decided to visit the Green Roof Inn,” posted Sheriff Rick Staly, referencing the nickname for his jail. and including a few “notable calls.”

One incident involved a 49-year-old St. Augustine woman who was initially pulled over for a seat-belt violation.

According to a police report, at around 10 p.m. Sunday, a deputy stopped a woman on North Ocean Shore Boulevard in Palm Coast for not buckling up. The driver of the white Dodge Caravan did not initially stop after the FCSO’s patrol car’s emergency lights were turned on behind her, according to the arrest affidavit.

The car “took an abnormal amount of time to pull over, passing multiple safe and clear areas along the unpaved shoulder,” wrote the arresting deputy in the report. “This is unusual, as I have conducted many traffic stops throughout my law enforcement career, most of which the operator pulls over immediately after engaging my emergency lights.”

The woman told the deputy she could not provide proof of insurance, but that her male passenger would retrieve the information by calling the owner and asking where it was in the vehicle.

While the passenger spoke with the car owner on the phone, the deputy asked the driver if she had drugs on her, and she said “no,” according to the report. The driver then stepped out of the Dodge, allowing the deputy to look in her purse.

Inside was a small vial of a “brown, syrup-like substance” consistent with hashish oil, said the post.

A blue pouch, bearing the letter “J,” was found tucked into her leggings by “the appendix area. In the bag was an orange pill bottle containing “several” other narcotics.

The suspect was placed under arrest on charges of possession of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, hashish, and drug paraphernalia.

She is being held with no bond.