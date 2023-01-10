She ran down her friend's boyfriend with her car. He died days later. Now she's headed to prison.

WEST PALM BEACH ― A 30-year-old Hypoluxo woman has received a 13-year prison sentence after she pleaded guilty to deliberately running her friend's boyfriend over with her car and killing him outside a home near Greenacres.

Jaeyln Laureano-Rivera pleaded to one count each of manslaughter with a weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the May 2021 attack against 22-year-old Christopher Jesus Osejo of Port St Lucie.

She pleaded to a lesser offense of manslaughter during a Jan. 6 court hearing before Circuit Judge Caroline Shepherd after initially being charged with second-degree murder. During the court hearing, Judge Shepherd imposed concurrent sentences of 13 years on the manslaughter charge and five years on the aggravated-assault charge.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators said Laureano-Rivera deliberately ran over Osejo during an early-morning encounter on May 17, 2021, outside a home on the 4200 block of Vermont Avenue, near the Lake Worth West Park. Osejo died two weeks later.

A witness told PBSO investigators she was hanging out with Osejo that morning when Laureano-Rivera and a woman who the witness described as Osejo's girlfriend arrived in a dark green vehicle.

The witness said Osejo and his girlfriend were fighting when Laureano-Rivera threatened to run Osejo over. Laureano-Rivera then drove forward, ran over Osejo and backed the vehicle over him before fleeing the scene, investigators said.

Osejo's girlfriend told investigators she asked her friend Laureano-Rivera to drive her to the Vermont Avenue location after she learned that Osejo was with another woman. She said a fight between her and Osejo had ended and told investigators that he was standing in the driveway when Laureano-Rivera deliberately ran over him.

An investigator called Laureano-Rivera the following day and questioned her about the incident. Laureano-Rivera denied hitting Osejo and told the investigator she was driving a rented silver SUV instead of her green 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. She described dropping her friend off, then leaving the area.

