‘She was a really giving person’: Friend of randomly shot pregnant woman in Belltown speaks out

Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood is reeling after a pregnant woman was shot and killed. Investigators believe it’s a completely random attack.

Prosecutors said the suspect did not know the woman or her male companion who was also shot.

The shooting happened on 4th Avenue and Lenora around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. Court documents show the victims are Sung and Eina Kwon. A small memorial now sits at the light where the two were shot, and where first responders tried to save Eina and her unborn baby.

KIRO 7 spoke to Michael Hoyle, one of Eina’s friends.

“She was just a really, really giving person. And to hear about this happening yesterday. You know, she was expecting,” said Hoyle. “She had a kid on the way with her family and she leaves behind another little one and uh, who’s gonna help them? Who’s gonna make sure that he can sustain a restaurant now that he’s gone through this tragedy?”

Michael Hoyle went on to say he’s not sad, he’s angry, describing Eina as the most selfless person he’s ever met.

There are two memorials in Eina’s honor, one on 4th and Lenora and another at the business she and Sung owned on Western and Lenora. People walking by both just can’t help but express how showed, scared, and just sorry they are that a mom and her baby were killed by a complete stranger with a gun.

“It just blew my mind how bad it was,” said Carliss Todd, who works as a security guard at a building across Lenora.

Carliss works on the side of the intersection Eina Kwon never made it to.

“Sitting here I heard about three or four shots,” Carliss said. “[I] saw a guy carrying a big long rifle gun by CVS there. They saw him running.”

Court documents show that man Carliss saw Tuesday morning was Cordell Goosby. He took pictures of Goosby’s arrest, and what he’s wearing matched the description in the court documents. Those same documents show Goosby had a hang gun and shot into the Kwons’ car. Eina was hit four times, she was 8 months pregnant.

“It was terrible. I was like wow look at that. They’re trying to revive her back and bring her back,” Todd said “I’ve never seen something like that before. It was just stunning it was like wow I just couldn’t believe it.”

An ambulance rushed Eina to Harborview Medical Center. She was rushed into surgery and her baby was emergency delivered but they both sadly died. Seattle’s Mayor also addressed the killing Tuesday night at a press conference.

“We suffered a tragedy on the streets of downtown Seattle,” Mayor Harrell said. “They are relying on us for hope.”

Police arrested Goosby in front of Carliss Todd’s building. Prosecutors want to charge Goosby with 1st-degree murder, assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Eric Tanaka helps run four businesses on 4th Avenue and said something this brazen has never happened before.

“When something like this happens it kind of colors the argument against coming back. Why should I come downtown it’s dangerous. It’s hard to counter that at this point,” Tanaka said. “I would like to see more police downtown walking the streets.”

Court documents show Goosby doesn’t have a record here in Washington but has one out of Cook Co., IL, where Chicago is. He’s due in court again Thursday.



