‘She was really a ray of light’: Family grieves after human remains identified as missing mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is devastated after police identified human remains burned in the airport area as missing mother Dominique Lomax.

“Why, just why? In any circumstance, none of this should have ever been necessary. I’ve never seen anything like this,” said her brother Deonte Russell. “She was really a ray of light.”

Wednesday, Memphis Police identified Lomax’s body as the human remains set on fire near Swinnea and Holmes Roads just two days after she was reported missing.

“The unjust, the fact that my nephew has to find out that his mom didn’t die from a terminal illness that she was brutally murdered, and that somebody set her corpse on fire,” Russell said.

According to Memphis police, the 27-year-old was last seen by her boyfriend around 5 a.m. on Labor Day at the Highland Meadows Apartments. Her boyfriend told officers he dropped her off to meet another man named Rico.

Detectives say Lomax’s sister told them Rico said he last saw Lomax getting in a blue car.

“I think that that’s a very flawed story. I think a lot of what’s being stated in that police report doesn’t add up,” Russell said.

Lomax’s sister previously told WREG that her sister’s phone was tossed about two miles away from the complex.

Police say a stranger found the phone while cleaning his yard. He told officers a man who called the phone wanted to meet up to retrieve it but never showed.

“I really don’t know what I would do if I couldn’t go home to my son, so just the same thing with my nephew, like mane, it hurt,” Russell said.

Russell said hurt is haunting him as he prays his sister’s case doesn’t fall between the cracks.

“I do feel like I failed her and I want to say I’m sorry. I wish I would have been there,” he said. “I know I appear to be strong right now, but you know I’ve had moments of incremental crying, just sporadic.”

At this time, police say there is no suspect information.

Dominique’s family is now raising money for funeral costs. If you’d like to help, click here.

