She resigned from two government seats in Waukesha County. Now Kathleen Cummings is facing seven felony charges.

WAUKESHA - The circumstances behind a longtime Waukesha alderwoman's abrupt resignation became dramatically clearer on Wednesday.

Kathleen Cummings, who resigned this week from her 9th district aldermanic seat as well as her Waukesha County Board 19th district supervisory seat, was charged with seven felonies, all tied to allegations that she has not resided in her home district for nine of the 20 years of public service.

Specifically, Cummings faces five counts of false swearing, each tied to separate oaths she had taken between 2015 and 2019, and two counts of election fraud in falsifying nomination-related documents.

Investigation began in April 2021

According to the criminal complaint filed in Waukesha County Circuit Court, Cummings and her husband David, along with their son, have lived at a residence on Downing Drive, in the city's 10th aldermanic district, since 2012 while retaining ownership of the East Roberta Avenue house where they lived from 1978 to 2012.

An outside agency, the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, led the investigation, reviewing water and electric bills, interviewing neighbors and a postal worker and later conducting a search warrant at both properties. They also reviewed oath of office documents tied to Cummings' role in government service.

The investigation began in April, sometime after Waukesha City Administrator Kevin Lahner became aware of claims that Cummings was living on Downing Drive, about a half-mile away from the Roberta Drive home listed as her legal residence.

According to an internal memo sent to alderman Wednesday and shared with media by request, Lahner said he initially conferred with the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office. District Attorney Sue Opper reviewed his documentation and decided to refer the case to the Walworth County District Attorney's Office to conduct an impartial review, ultimately using investigators at that county's sheriff's department.

The charges provide a more complete sense of why a leave of absence letter sent on behalf of Cummings in August to city and county officials came from a criminal defense attorney, Donna Kuchler. In the letter, shared with media by public officials, Kuchler indicated she had been retained to represent Cummings, though she provided no additional details at that time.

Responding to questions about Cummings' resignation Tuesday, Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly hinted about extraneous circumstances that would go into the city's decision about how to fill the seat. At the time, he declined to specify what those circumstances were.

Following Wednesday's charges, Reilly declined to delve too deeply into the allegations.

"Since this is a criminal action and since we are at the commencement of the proceeding, I wish to provide little in the way of comments," he said Wednesday afternoon. "I can state that the allegations are serious and that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent."

'Unfit' living conditions

The criminal complaint also alludes to cluttered living conditions at both homes, a noncriminal element that nonetheless could explain why the Cummings family sought a second home nearby.

According to Lahner's memo to aldermen, that part of the investigation resulted in the city's building inspections department reviewing conditions inside both homes. That inspection resulted in both homes being cited "for unfit for human occupation due to unsafe living conditions."

Cummings has addressed those concerns and remedied the problem, Lahner said, adding: "The Community Development Department completed its duties in a fair and impartial manner and treated the Cummings properties exactly as any other with the same life and safety issues present."

It's unclear if Cummings' notice in August that she was going on medical leave was related to her living circumstances. Messages left for Kuchler and Cummings seeking comment on either the criminal charges or details in the complaint were not immediately returned.

