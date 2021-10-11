She said a Broward T-Mobile manager ruined her life. She’s accused of attempted murder

A Sunrise woman marched into a Lauderhill Metro by T-Mobile store Friday evening and began firing a gun to settle a problem she had with the manager, Lauderhill police say.

Rachel Boisette’s beef didn’t concern customer service, but, rather being fired in August from the store, according to an arrest affidavit. Boisette, 27, is charged with attempted murder after one shot went through the manager’s left arm and into his chest. She’s being held without bond in North Broward Jail.

The affidavit says 911 calls began streaming into the system from the store, 5526 W. Oakland Park Blvd., around 1 p.m. Friday that said Boisette was coming into the store and causing a ruckus. A worker later told investigators that Boiette kept coming in throughout the day. The manager later told Lauderhill police she’d been fired for “an altercation with a customer.”

Eventually, the worker told police, around 6:30 p.m. as she was working on a customer’s phone, Boisette “confronted [the manager] about her getting fired and that he ruined her life.”

All the surveillance camera stills from Metro by T-Mobile, 5526 W. Oakland Park Blvd., in the Lauderhill Police Department’s arrest affidavit.

That’s when the shooting started. The worker scampered out and to the nearby McDonald’s. Surveillance video, the affidavit says, shows Boisette firing, then chasing the manager through the back office and into the bathroom. She tries to fire through the door, but her faulty firearm twice failed to shoot.

“Rachel Boisette looks down at the handgun, inspecting it, then walks out of the office, and out of the business,” the affidavit says. The manager “later exits the bathroom bleeding profusely from the left arm.”